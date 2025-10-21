Resignation from PDP: Diri has lost legitimacy to continue in office as gov – BoT chair

Adolphus Wabara

By Steve Oko

The Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT), of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Adolphus Wabara, has queried the legitimacy of Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, to continue in office as the Governor, having dumped the party that brought him to power, and claiming to be ‘partyless'”.

Wabara who was reacting to the Governor’s recent resignation from the PDP, and claiming to be without any party at the moment, said the action of the Governor was at variance with the Constitution of Nigeria.

The former Senate President who described the action of the Governor as unconstitutional, said Diri had disqualified himself from continuing in office having left the party whose mandate he is holding in trust.

Senator Wabara argued that the Nigeria Constitution, had no provision for independent candidacy at the moment, hence any elected leader “who dumps the platform that brought him should also relinquish the office he occupies”.

According to the former Senate President, Bayelsa at the moment, has no legitimate Governor. He said: “There is no Government in Bayelsa State. There’s no democracy in Bayelsa State. Our constitution does not accommodate independent candidacy.

“For the Government to dump the party that brought him to power and claim that he is ‘partyless’, is unconstitutional. Staying alone without a platform is an impeachable offense.”

The former Senate President expressed bitterness over the disdain and lack of respect for the Constitution by politicians in the country.

“What type of democracy are we practising? Nigeria is truly a place of experiment. How can Diri continue to see himself as the Governor of Bayelsa State when he has no platform? Our constitution does not yet recognise independent candidacy.

” For him to have left the PDP and not declare for any other party, means that he is no longer the Governor of Bayelsa State “, Wabara said.

The PDP BoT Chairman expressed confidence that the PDP would rebounce before 2027 general election, saying that very soon those who left the party will begin to come back.

He urged PDP members to remain resolute in their support for the party, assuring that PDP remains Nigeria’s only credible alternative to good governance.