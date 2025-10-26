Resident doctors declare indefinite nationwide strike from Oct 31

By Sola Ogundipe

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has declared a total, comprehensive, and indefinite strike beginning Friday, October 31, 2025, at 11:59 p.m., following the expiration of a 30-day ultimatum earlier issued to the Federal Government.

In a statement signed by NARD President, Dr. Mohammad Usman Suleiman, the association said the decision was reached after a five-hour Extraordinary National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, where members unanimously directed the National Officers Committee (NOC) to commence industrial action over the government’s failure to address long-standing demands.

The statement released on the NARD X handle @nard_nigeria reads: “Twenty-nine days ago, you gave this National Officers Committee the mandate to lead our noble association and a second mandate of a 30-day ultimatum to the Federal Government on our demands. I am happy to report that we have carried out that mandate with grace and confidence.

“Today, after a 5-hour Extra-Ordinary National Executive Council Meeting, the Members of NEC have issued new marching orders to us once again. The NEC has unanimously directed us to declare a total, comprehensive and indefinite strike action to commence on Friday, 31st October 2025 at 11:59pm.

“We have reported to NEC and NEC has decided. The NOC will carry out this directive to its latter and in full compliance. The NEC has marshaled out minimum demands, strike monitoring directives, No Work No Pay/No Pay No Work resolutions and all such other modalities and weapons needed for a successful execution of this action.”

The statement added that centre presidents and general secretaries have been directed to convene emergency congress meetings to brief members on the NEC resolutions.

Suleiman accused “some elements within and outside government” of having “evil and exploitative plans for resident doctors,” vowing that NARD members would collectively resist such attempts.

Ahead of the strike, he urged doctors to use the next four working days to hand over patients responsibly, engage traditional, religious, and community leaders, and sensitise the Nigerian public and media. He called for a countdown to the strike action, a prayer for the nation, and to hold congresses in compliance with NEC directives.

“Let me make this call and appeal to all NARDites. Trust the process, believe in your leaders, engage with them, and remain resolute; don’t despair or lose hope. Count on this NOC’s resolve to deliver results.

“Trust the process, believe in your leaders, and remain resolute. Victory is certain. If there’s any blame to throw around, throw it on me as your President. If there’s praise, it belongs to all NARDites,” Suleiman stated, noting that a detailed communique and press conference would soon be held to outline the association’s demands and the basis for the strike decision.

It will be recalled that NARD commenced a five-day warning strike on September 12, 2025, but suspended the action within 24 hours following a virtual Extraordinary National Executive Council meeting.