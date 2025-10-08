Reps summon Foreign Affairs minister, envoys over spending of mission funds

By Gift ChapiOdekina

The House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs has summoned the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, alongside the Heads of Nigeria’s foreign missions, to appear before it regarding the utilization of funds released to the missions in 2025.

In a letter dated July 24, 2025, and signed by its Chairman, Hon. Oluwole Oke, the Committee invoked its powers under Sections 88 and 89 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), demanding detailed financial records from the missions to ensure accountability in the management of public funds.

Nigeria’s foreign missions have long faced financial challenges, resulting in inadequate consular services to Nigerians abroad and allegations of corruption among mission officials.

Earlier in 2025, the Committee began investigating a contract scandal involving the alleged mismanagement of $2 million intended for the renovation of Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations’ residence in New York.

According to the letter, the missions are expected to submit several key documents, including:

Approved budgets from 2024 to 2025; Budget performance reports for the same period; Details of special intervention funds released between 2018 and 2025 and how they were applied; and Staff nominal rolls for both home-based and locally recruited employees.

“The Honourable Minister is kindly requested to bring the contents of this letter to the attention of all Heads of Missions,” the correspondence stated.

Meanwhile, another document dated July 3, 2025, signed by the Director of Funds on behalf of the Accountant-General of the Federation, revealed that the Tinubu administration had released a total of $54 million to support the operations of Nigeria’s 103 embassies and high commissions.

The breakdown showed that $46.14 million was earmarked for overhead costs, $9.58 million for personnel expenses, and $282,829 for other overhead allocations.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja, Hon. Oke commended President Bola Tinubu for the timely financial intervention, noting that it would help revive the country’s foreign missions and enhance Nigeria’s global image.

“We commend the President for his intervention and commitment to reviving our missions. This gesture will go a long way in projecting a positive image for Nigeria,” Oke said.

“We also urge the missions to account for how these funds have been utilised. Transparency and accountability are key to good governance, and Nigerians deserve to know how their resources are managed.”

A breakdown of the allocations showed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs received $5.89 million, the Embassy of Nigeria in Moscow got $1.96 million, while Rome and Vienna received $2.82 million and $1.09 million, respectively.

The Athens mission received $1.04 million, Tel Aviv $1.8 million, Addis Ababa $1.92 million, the Jeddah Consulate $1.48 million, the Dubai Consulate $1.26 million, and Madrid $1.23 million, while the embassies in Tehran and Abu Dhabi each received $1.18 million.

The Honorable Oke clarified that the Committee’s move was not a witch hunt, but a step toward ensuring responsible governance and proper stewardship of public funds.

“We are not out to witch-hunt anyone,” he said. “Our responsibility is to ensure that government spending reflects transparency, accountability, and value for Nigerians at home and abroad.”

Vanguard News