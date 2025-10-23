Reps raise alarm over unidentified security operatives at checkpoints in South-East, South-South

…urge IGP to enforce full uniform compliance with visible names, ranks

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives has expressed alarm over the increasing presence of unidentified and ununiformed security operatives at checkpoints across the South-East and South-South regions, warning that the trend poses a serious national security risk and undermines public trust.

Raising the motion as a matter of urgent public importance, Rep. Ibe Okwara Osonwa drew attention to the “unprecedented rate” of security officers — particularly from the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) — conducting roadblocks and stop-and-search operations in plain clothes, jeans, or incomplete uniforms, often without name tags or identifiable ranks.

Osonwa noted that such practices violate the Nigeria Police Act 2020 and operational guidelines that require officers to wear full uniforms with visible identification for transparency and accountability.

“The current trend of plain-clothed officers at checkpoints creates a dangerous climate of ambiguity,” the motion stated. “It makes it almost impossible for citizens to distinguish between genuine security personnel and criminal impersonators, thereby posing a serious threat to public safety and national security.”

The House also expressed concern over rising cases of extortion, harassment, and abuse of power by such unidentified officers, stressing that the lack of proper identification hinders efforts to track and discipline errant personnel.

Lawmakers warned that the situation could worsen as the festive season approaches, when more Nigerians travel to and from the affected regions, leading to increased encounters with security operatives.

They further observed that failure to enforce uniform and identification protocols “damages the reputation of security agencies and erodes the already fragile trust between the forces and the citizens they are meant to protect.”

Following deliberations, the House directed the Inspector General of Police and the Commandant General of the NSCDC to immediately enforce existing laws requiring all officers on checkpoints, patrols, and stop-and-search duties to appear in full uniform with visible names, ranks, and identification tags.

Additionally, the Committees on Police Affairs and Interior were mandated to summon the heads of the affected agencies to explain the continued non-compliance and provide a clear timeline for full enforcement.

The committees are also to conduct oversight visits to the affected regions and report back to the House within six weeks.