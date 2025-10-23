Reps pass bill to create Ijebu State for second reading

By Gift Chapi-Odekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives on Thursday passed for second reading a bill seeking the creation of Ijebu State from the present Ogun State in the South-West geopolitical zone.

The proposed legislation, sponsored by Hon. Olufemi Ogunbanwo (Ijebu Ode/Ijebu North East/Odogbolu Federal Constituency) and three other lawmakers, successfully scaled second reading during plenary.

The bill, which seeks to amend the 1999 Constitution, is part of ongoing efforts by some legislators advocating the creation of additional states across the country to address issues of representation, equity, and development.

Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, who presided over the session, referred the bill to the House Committee on Constitutional Review for further legislative action.

The National Assembly is currently undertaking a comprehensive review of the 1999 Constitution. Earlier in January, Kalu, who also chairs the Constitution Review Committee, stated that the amendment process is expected to strengthen Nigeria’s federal structure and improve governance across all tiers.