Reps move to regulate private intelligence sector, strengthen national security

By Gift ChapiOdekina

Abuja -The House of Representatives has moved to regulate private intelligence and investigation services in Nigeria to enhance national security and professional standards in the sector.

During a public hearing on the Private Intelligence and Investigation Council Bill, 2024, in Abuja, yesterday, the House Committee on National Security and Intelligence, chaired by Ahmed Satomi, Speaker Tajudeen Abbas said the Bill represents another important stride in Nigeria’s ongoing effort to reform its security architecture and institutionalise professionalism and accountability in private intelligence operations.

“The 10th House of Representatives remains firmly committed to transparency, accountability, and inclusiveness in all legislative engagements.

“We believe that the quality of governance improves when citizens, experts, and stakeholders actively participate in lawmaking.”

He explained that the Bill seeks to establish a regulatory framework to ensure that private intelligence and investigation firms operate ethically and responsibly, while adhering to uniform standards.

It also provides for continuous training and stronger collaboration between private and public security institutions to improve national safety.

Abbas further emphasised the urgency of broader security reforms, including the need for multi-level policing and more effective community policing as provided for in the Police Act 2020.

“Security reforms remain a top national priority. The time has come for the debate on multi-level policing to move from theory to decisive legislative action.”

In his welcome address, Committee Chairman, Satomi described the Bill as a “significant step toward strengthening Nigeria’s national security framework” by ensuring the professionalism and accountability of private intelligence and investigation entities.