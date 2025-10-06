Reports highlight drone strikes on Sudanese territory

By Dayo Johnson

Recent reports, including satellite imagery, indicate that drones have carried out airstrikes on Sudanese territory.

The strikes reportedly targeted positions held by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), affecting military infrastructure and operations.

The conflict has seen the use of high-altitude drones, which have been deployed against various logistical and strategic sites.

Drones have also been reportedly downed in the conflict, including incidents over South Darfur, North Darfur, and West Kordofan. These operations have contributed to the ongoing complexity of the conflict, which involves multiple armed groups.

The Sudanese military has utilized drones in operations to support its strategic objectives, including targeting key logistical centers and positions.

Despite ongoing international monitoring and sanctions measures, the conflict remains active, with both sides continuing to rely on a range of military technologies and strategies.

The situation underscores the challenges in ensuring security and stability in Sudan and the broader region, highlighting the need for continued diplomatic and humanitarian efforts.