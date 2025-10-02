Renewed Hope Student Housing Projects: FG, FHFL, TETFund lead nationwide PPP drive

The Renewed Hope Student Housing Projects, a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) initiative of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has commenced across universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education nationwide.

The initiative is designed to improve student living standards and revitalize infrastructure in tertiary institutions.

According to a statement on Thursday, the programme will deliver 38,400 hostel bed spaces across 24 institutions — 12 universities, 6 polytechnics, and 6 colleges of education. Each project site will provide 1,600 bed spaces, 400 ensuite rooms with study facilities, four reading rooms, a common room, cafeteria, laundromat, shops, salons, and other amenities.

The Family Homes Funds Limited (FHFL), in partnership with the Federal Government, the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), and Africa Plus Partners Nigeria Limited, is driving the projects. The pilot project at the University of Calabar has already been completed, while six other locations — evenly split between northern and southern Nigeria — are at advanced stages of construction. These include Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, Federal Polytechnic Bauchi, FCT College of Education Zuba, Sikiru Adetona College of Education in Ogun, Akwa Ibom State University, and the College of Education, Warri.

The College of Education, Warri, and Akwa Ibom State University hostels are nearing completion and are expected to be commissioned in December 2025. Four other projects are scheduled for commissioning by September 2026.

With Nigeria’s public tertiary institutions hosting over 2.1 million students and fewer than 15 percent having access to on-campus housing, the Renewed Hope initiative is seen as a game-changing intervention. It aims to reduce the risks associated with inadequate off-campus housing, promote better academic outcomes, create jobs, and attract private investment in education.

Abdul Mutallab Mukhtar, Managing Director of FHFL, described the upcoming commissioning of the first two projects as “a landmark achievement” for Nigeria’s higher education system. He emphasized the government’s commitment to providing modern, safe, and affordable hostels that support students’ learning and growth.

The rollout schedule indicates that while Warri and Akwa Ibom facilities will open in December 2025, projects in Bauchi, Ogun, Zuba, and Zaria will be ready by September 2026. An additional eight institutions, including Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Ebonyi State University, and Benue State University, are slated to begin construction in October 2025 for commissioning in October 2026.

The Renewed Hope Student Housing Programme is projected to reshape campus life across Nigeria by ensuring that more students live and learn in conducive environments, in line with President Tinubu’s pledge to transform the education sector.