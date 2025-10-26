Quotes that define Tems’ musical journey, growth

By Ayo Onikoyi

In a candid interview with CNN, Tems recounted the early difficulties of carving out her place in the music world: “It was really hard to get people to take me seriously — not just as a producer, but as a singer, period. I didn’t feel safe, I didn’t feel seen, and I didn’t feel supported for a very long time.”

This quote serves as the guiding thread for what has become a new phase in her career—one marked by authenticity, empowerment, and elevated ambition.

Tems has underscored another mantra: “Authenticity is everything to me. That’s the one thing I cannot compromise on because that’s all I have — who I really am.”

It’s a vivid statement of self-possession from an artist whose rise has not been purely smooth. Earlier perceptions of being overlooked or underestimated now fuel her drive rather than hinder it.

In recent months, the conversation around Tems has shifted from simply her music to the footprint she intends to leave. Beyond releasing tracks and performing on major stages, she has begun positioning herself as a mentor and advocate through her initiative called The Leading Vibe Initiative (LVI) — a programme designed to uplift women working behind the scenes in music.

She stated: “There are so many talented women who can be producers, managers, audio engineers — but they’re not even visible… So, I want to make them visible and create a space where we can redefine the perspective of women in music.”

With expansion plans beyond Nigeria (Kenya next on the horizon) she is actively addressing the gender and opportunity gaps in the African music industry.

Meanwhile, Tems’s artistic trajectory continues to ascend. Her debut album Born in the Wild (2024) has received critical acclaim and taken her global.

She remains dynamic—balancing commercial success (including Grammy wins) with a grounded personal ethos. The industry chatter now frequently notes her as a leading voice in Afro-global music, but also as a figure willing to challenge its structures.

The wider significance of her current stance lies in how it reframes her story. Tems isn’t just celebrating a win; she’s reflecting on what success means to her and to those following. By prioritising who she really is, and not simply what she can be, she invites a more meaningful interpretation of fame. Her quote—“Authenticity is everything to me. That’s the only thing I cannot compromise on…”—becomes more than a statement. It’s a blueprint for how she intends to operate moving forward.

In sum, the latest chapter for Tems is not just about new songs or awards. It’s about an artist harnessing her past struggle, articulating her values, and using her platform with intention. For her fans in Nigeria and beyond, this shift offers something deeper than music alone: a commitment to influence, inclusion, and integrity.