Publishing house gains prestigious web of science access

…Driven by vision of top-ranked founder

By Adesina Wahab

Publishing house, Verlumun and Penda Publishers, today announced a significant milestone in its commitment to global research excellence – the firm has been granted Web Science Access to the Clarivate Publisher Portal.

This access is the critical step that allows the firm to formally submit its journals for evaluation and possible inclusion in the highly selective Web of Science™️ Core Collection.

This achievement is underpinned by the firm’s dedication to research excellence, a commitment championed by founder and CEO, Dr. Gever Verlumun Celestine.

Dr. Verlumun was notably recognized among the world’s top 2 percent of scientists in the 2024 Stanford/Elsevier list—a prestigious ranking based on standardized career-long citation impact.

“Gaining this access is a powerful validation of the quality and rigour we have built into our journals from day one,” said Dr Verlumun. “As a researcher who was recognized for my own global impact, I know exactly what today’s authors need. Our access to the Clarivate Publisher Portal is the foundation for building a world-class platform that not only publishes research but actively promotes its growth and influence across the globe.” Dr Verlumun added.

Inclusion in the Web of Science Core Collection—the benchmark for global research quality and the source of the Impact Factor—is a key priority for authors seeking to maximise their funding, tenure, and visibility. By achieving this access, According to Dr Verlumun, Verlumun and Penda is positioned to: Attract High-Impact Submissions: Signal to the academic community that Verlumun and Penda, led by a top-tier scientist, is a destination for career-defining research.

Enhance Credibility: Reinforce the publisher’s dedication to transparent ethics, robust peer review, and adherence to the international best practices required for inclusion.

Accelerate Journal Growth: The firm will immediately begin submitting its flagship titles for Core Collection evaluation, directly advancing the firm’s goal of promoting the growth and prestige of its journals.

Verlumun and Penda Publishers is an emerging academic press dedicated to publishing cutting-edge research across science, technology, and the humanities. Verlumun and Penda Publishers is registered as a limited liability partnership (LLP) with the Nigerian Corporate Affairs Commission under the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020, with registration number 7902404.The firm is committed to high ethical standards, editorial excellence, and fostering a collaborative environment for researchers worldwide, Dr Verlumun concluded