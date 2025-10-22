Public Speaking: Stakeholders urged to build girl-child’s confidence

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – AS a way to promote inclusivity and sense of belonging, the Convener, Rena ShootUp Conference, Ruth Onoshiorena Obozeghie, has urged stakeholders to build the girl-child’s confidence in terms of public speaking to express herself.

Obozeghie who also doubles as a renowned Master of Ceremonies and Broadcast Journalist with DAAR Communications PLC (owners of AIT and RayPower FM), in her remarks at the second edition of the Rena ShootUp Conference in Abuja, urged parents, schools, and policymakers to make public speaking a fundamental part of girl-child development.

The 2025 edition gathered 100 girls from five senior secondary schools across the FCT, including girls with disabilities, under the theme ‘Amplifying Her Voice: Building Confidence Through Inclusive Public Speaking’.

She also explained that the project is committed to building “confident, expressive, and value-driven girls who can speak for themselves and for others.”

“Our message is clear,” she added. “Amplify her voice in classrooms, boardrooms, media, and government. When girls speak, communities evolve and nations progress.”

She also explained what her organization has done so far to ensure inclusion of girls with disability.

“We created an inclusive, safe space by bringing girls with disabilities and those without into one room which is the real inclusion.

“Public speaking is not just about holding a microphone; it’s self-advocacy, it’s leadership, it’s power. The earlier we teach girls to speak up, the better leaders they will become”, she said.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of the Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre Hon Rinsola Abiola, in her remarks ommended the initiative, describing it as one that “builds the confidence pipeline for future women leaders.”

She further stated that, “Initiatives like the Rena ShootUp Conference are crucial because they don’t just teach speaking, they cultivate boldness in girls who have historically been silenced.

“Public speaking is a powerful tool of advocacy, leadership, and empowerment. When a woman speaks, society rises with her.”

Also, the Founder, The Albino Foundation, Amb Jake Epelle, urged the participants to focus on integrity and self-development.

“You are not defined by what you wear, drive, or own. You (girls) are defined by your character, your voice, and your contribution to your community.

“You cannot become the girl this country will be proud of if you don’t start building your values now”, Epelle added.

In her remarks, media entrepreneur and mentor, Dr Adaora Onyechere Sydney-Jack, stressed that platforms like the Rena ShootUp Conference help girls heal and grow through expression.

“When a girl learns to speak, she learns to lead and when she leads, she changes her story”, Sydney-Jack said.

Meanwhile, she also urged schools to provide more participatory opportunities for girls.

The 2025 conference also included a sign language session to teach basic conversational signs and highlighted the importance of an inclusion experience at gatherings.

The conference featured a public speaking competition, in which 12 contestants, drawn from the five participating schools, presented five-minute speeches.

Monetary prizes were awarded to the top speakers, with the third position ending in a tie, reflecting the exceptional quality of performances.