Public Procurement: Senate harps on strict compliance, transparency

File image of the Nigerian Senate.

— Seeks to Ensure Value for Money in Project Execution

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The Senate has emphasized the need to make Nigeria’s public procurement process more transparent and strictly compliant with established procedures to ensure accountability and value for money in government projects.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja at the opening of a two-day retreat organized for members of the Senate Committee on Public Procurement, the Committee Chairman, Senator Olajide Ipinsagba (APC, Ondo North), said public procurement is central to transforming government policies into tangible services, infrastructure, and development outcomes.

“Public procurement is not merely a technical or administrative activity; it is the mechanism through which government policies are transformed into tangible services, infrastructure, and development outcomes. It accounts for a significant proportion of national expenditure and, therefore, demands the highest standards of integrity, efficiency, and accountability,” Ipinsagba said.

He noted that the enactment of the Public Procurement Act 2007, which established the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) and the Senate Committee on Public Procurement, marked a decisive step toward institutionalizing transparency and accountability. However, he said more reforms are still required to strengthen the system.

“Public procurement is not a one-time event; it is a continuous process of evolution, adaptation, and learning. The Senate Committee on Public Procurement remains committed to legislative oversight, policy advocacy, and institutional reforms that strengthen integrity and compliance in the procurement system,” he added.

The lawmaker reaffirmed the Senate’s resolve to make Nigeria’s procurement system a global model of transparency and efficiency, noting that aligning practices with international standards will ensure that “every naira spent translates into better schools, safer roads, improved healthcare, and a more prosperous nation in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.”

In her opening remarks, the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Leadbold Resource Consulting Ltd, Barrister Kelechi Kingsley, said the retreat was designed to enhance the strategic leadership capacity of the Committee to strengthen oversight, transparency, and accountability in Nigeria’s procurement ecosystem.

She explained that the session would expose participants to global regulations, international best practices, and practical frameworks that promote institutional integrity and ensure value for money in public expenditure.