PSG’s injured Doue to miss Bayern match, out for several weeks

Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward #14 Desire Doue reacts during a training session at the Campus Paris Saint-Germain in Poissy, west of Paris on October 28, 2025, on the eve of the L1 football match against Lorient. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

Paris Saint-Germain’s star young forward Desire Doue is “unavailable for a few weeks” following an injury in a Ligue 1 game, the club announced on Thursday.

Doue will miss the European champions’ home fixture with Bayern Munich next Tuesday in the Champions League, while Tottenham visit Parc des Princes on November 26.

In Ligue 1, PSG face Nice on Saturday, followed by Lyon the following weekend.

Paris Saint-Germain’s French midfielder #14 Desire Doue reacts in pain after suffering an injury during the French L1 football match between FC Lorient and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Stade du Moustoir in Lorient, western France, on October 29, 2025. (Photo by JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER / AFP)

“A new update will be provided after the international break” in November, the club added.

Doue, 20, was stretchered off on the hour mark in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw at Lorient, suffering from “a muscular lesion in the right thigh”.

This latest setback for one of the capital side’s standout players came just after Doue’s return from a six-week lay-off due to a right calf injury picked up on France duty.

He returned in fine form, bagging a first-half brace in the 7-2 Champions League demolition of Bayer Leverkusen last week.