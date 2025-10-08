Promoting responsible gambling as activities stay at fingertips of millions

File image

As Nigeria continues to develop, its gambling culture tells a story of continuity and transformation from traditional street games of chance to digital betting, with tools and platforms at the fingertips of millions of people.

For decades, gambling in Nigeria meant familiar community games cards, dice, raffles, and the famous “Baba Ijebu” pools that coloured weekends.

For many, it was a pastime wrapped in luck.

Modern day gambling especially sports betting, began in Nigeria in the early 2000s.

Introduction of online betting platforms and mobile technology significantly boosted the industry’s growth from 2005.

Today, the landscape is transformed. Sports betting shops dot major streets, and mobile apps offer instant access to global lotteries and online casinos.

Meanwhile, some people confuse the concepts of betting and gambling.

Gambling is the general name for the entire gambling industry and includes slots, cards, roulette, sports betting, and eSports, while betting is placing bets on sports or non-sports events.

Analysts are convinced that Nigeria’s gambling industry generates billions of Naira in revenue annually and provide entertainment to millions of players.

They are, however, worried that it also leaves some families grappling with addiction and debts.

They, therefore, urge responsible gambling by engaging in gambling activities in a safe, controlled, and informed way to minimise the risks of gambling-related harm.

In Lagos State, where the market is very vibrant, the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority (LSLGA) says it is enforcing regulations to ensure responsible gambling.

Mr Bashir Are, the Authority’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), gives the assurance that the agency is determined to protect minors and curb problem gambling.

“Our primary responsibility is to protect vulnerable groups.

” You cannot open a betting wallet unless your identification has been confirmed and you are over 18 years.

“We also sanction operators who fail to strictly verify their customers,” he says.

Are, attributes the rise in gambling culture to increased awareness through social media platforms.

He believes that the increased awareness has made campaigns against underage gambling more compelling.

“The internet has amplified everything music, movie, and gambling.

“That is why you see our weekly campaigns on Facebook, Twitter and other platforms “

He reveals that the authority has launched a SafePlay platform for self-exclusion, while funding therapy for addicts in partnership with doctors at the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Yaba.

“Most times, the agency is responsible for paying for treatment and therapy.

“We believe it is important to support not only individuals struggling with gambling addiction, but also their families,” he adds.

He is of the opinion that collaboration among state regulators has become critical following the dissolution of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission.

“The Supreme Court has ruled that regulatory power rests with state governments.

“ We are committed to working with our counterparts across Nigeria to ensure effective market regulation and protection of vulnerable groups.”

Are is delighted that revenue from gaming has contributed significantly to development of the state.

“In the past four years, we have renovated 30 schools, built healthcare centres, equipped fire stations and supported initiatives in sports, security and domestic violence response,” he says.

Are is also delighted that the authority was leveraging digital platforms to reach audiences.

“If you check Twitter or Facebook, you will see our weekly campaigns against underage and problem gambling.

“The internet has amplified everything, but we are determined to use it as a tool for education.’’

A teacher, Mr Justice Nwuke, is worried that underage gambling has increased in spite of government efforts to stop it and regulate gambling.

He says gambling has distracted a number of teenagers from studies and put them in debt.

He adds that uncontrolled gambling has led to depression in some young people and adults.

He urges governments, operators, parents and guardians to do more to tackle underage gambling.

A businesswoman (name withheld), says her family intervened when her son’s gambling-related debts piled up.

“We had to bail him out twice. It was heartbreaking to see my son so obsessed. Gambling nearly ruined his studies.

“He started with N200 weekend bets on football, but it later became an addiction.

“The saving grace was the fact that we suspected early enough and got him needed help. We started with counselling. I don’t know where he would have been now.”

She calls for more awareness on the dangers of underage gambling ‘because therapy is not cheap’.

An underage, who had been a victim of gambling addiction (name withheld), admits that gambling addiction can easily set in.

He also says it was difficult to quit gambling once addiction sets in.

According to him, his parents intervened in his case through counselling and monitoring.

“At first it was cool staking with N1,000 and making six times more than N1,000.

“It looked like an easy way out, the focus was on winning.

“I thought I could recover losses by staking more, but I only went deeper until I sold Nike sneakers my aunt bought for me. That was how my parents knew.”

For a 35-year-old player, Mr Tunde Oni, betting serves as entertainment and not a source of livelihood.

“I only play when I have money to spare. Once I lose, I stop. For me, it is fun, not a way to make money.

A sport bet promoter, Mr Sulaimon Iron, is confident that strict enforcement of regulations will tackle underage gambling and other challenges associated with gambling.

He urges caution by those promoting betting on social media and other platforms without emphasising regulations.

“Responsible gambling must be emphasised.”

A journalist, Mrs Appolonia Osoaku, calls for balance between enjoying gambling, including making money from it, and shielding the young and vulnerable from a habit that can be destructive.

Osoaku describes that responsible gambling as engaging in betting activities in a safe, controlled, and informed way to minimise the risks of gambling-related harms.

According to her, responsible gambling is a shared responsibility among individuals, the gambling industry, and the community.

She urges that a player must be self-aware and have self-control by setting strict limits: deciding on a budget and a timeframe for playing, and sticking to them.

She notes that many online platforms offers tools to help to enforce the limits.

She adds that the player must recognise emotions and avoid gambling when stressed, sad, or trying to escape problems.

She also says a responsible player will not chase losses and should know when to have break.

Analyst urge strict enforcement of regulations, responsible advertising and provision of counselling services to promote responsible gambling. NAN/ Aderonke Ojediran