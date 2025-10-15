Prison experience taught me who my real political allies are — Farouk Lawan

— Says He Has No Reason Not to Join APC

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Former House of Representatives member Farouk Lawan, recently granted a presidential pardon by President Bola Tinubu, has described the gesture as an opportunity to start a new chapter in life, particularly in politics.

Lawan was among 175 individuals pardoned by President Tinubu on Thursday, October 9, 2025, following recommendations from the Council of State.

The former lawmaker, who represented Bagwai/Shanono Federal Constituency in Kano State, was convicted in 2021 for allegedly soliciting and accepting bribes in 2012 to remove a company from the list of firms implicated in Nigeria’s fuel subsidy scandal. On June 22, 2021, a Federal High Court sentenced him to seven years in prison.

In an interview with the BBC Hausa Service monitored in Kaduna on Tuesday, Lawan expressed gratitude over the pardon, saying his prison experience taught him valuable lessons about life, destiny, and political alliances.

“When someone goes through a trial and Allah grants a chance for pardon, you must be thankful. My family and well-wishers across the world were all filled with joy when the news broke,” he said.

He added: “It was indeed a day of thanksgiving to Allah, for He made it possible, and to President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for doing what is right, something worthy of commendation.”

Reflecting on his time in prison, Lawan said he had surrendered everything to Allah, knowing that destiny is in His hands.

“Before I even got to prison, my mind was at peace. I knew that wherever I was going, I would meet people, and if others could survive there, I too could live through it,” he stated.

After his release in 2024, Lawan said he deliberately realigned his political direction, parting ways with the Kwankwasiyya movement, with which he had long been associated. Although he was a PDP member at the time of his imprisonment, he later instructed his supporters to join the NNPP ahead of the 2023 elections, a directive they followed.

“When Allah allows you to face trials, He also opens your eyes to see who your true allies are and who are not. When you’re in a place like prison, you have enough time to reflect deeply on your relationships,” he said.

Lawan revealed that despite his closeness to the Kwankwasiyya movement, a prominent figure in the group never called to sympathize or celebrate his release.

“It’s been a year now, and not even a phone call from him — not to say ‘thank you Allah you’re out,’ or offer a prayer for me,” he lamented.

He clarified that although he no longer identifies politically with the Kwankwasiyya group, he maintains mutual respect for its leader, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Lawan concluded that his current focus is on working with a party that has broader national acceptance, signaling a possible alignment with the All Progressives Congress (APC).