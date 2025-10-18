Priotise hygienic environment over vaccination – experts tell governments

By Shina Abubakar Osogbo

A group of scientists, under the aegis of Living Sciences Foundation, have called on government at various levels to give priority to public health and environmental cleanliness rather than excessive dependent on vaccinations.

Speaking at the foundation’s 10th National Conference on Environment and Health, a two-day event held at University of Ilesa, Osun State, experts harped on the need for governments to prioritise healthy lifestyles over provision of drugs.

A former Vice-Chancellor, Redeemer’s University, Professor Debo Adeyewa, who isa specialist in meteorology, emphasised the importance of balance diet, public health and clean environment over vaccination.

“God has provided everything that we need that gives us immunity. The food we eat is medicine and a form of immunisation. God has created an immunity through the environment.

“The environment should be our priority. Vaccination is not bad in itself, but can be abused. We are not condemning vaccination. However, we are saying that some processes can be abused. I know those who were vaccinated several times during the COVID-19 pandemic and yet still had issues.”

he also noted the consequences of contaminated water on the society, saying the effect further emphasised the importance of keeping the environment clean through collective efforts and interventions.

Also, the former Vice-Chancellor, Ajayi Crowther University, Prof. Dapo Asaju, an academician and Bishop, created a nexus between health, environment, and theology.

“This Living Sciences Conference reveals the realities of sciences where people are challenged to be better doctors and healers of a world that is sick, needing good people to get things done the right way,” he stated.

The President of the Foundation, Professor Joshua Ojo, a health physics and environment specialist, emphasised the need for sustained efforts in maintaining a cleaner and healthier environment.

“Environmental health issues are not something to be treated in silos. We have compartments, and that’s why we believe in having a multi-stationary approach to manage environmental health, using this National Conference to bring together stakeholders,” he said.

Meanwhile, the representative of the Vice-Chancellor, University of Ilesa, Oladipo Folorunsho, who is the University’s ICT Director, further applauded the significance of the National Conference as a platform for advocacy.

“The goal is looking at how we can make our environment friendly, how we can live and apply the needs for healthy living. This conference pioneers advocacy for these,” he said.

He further highlighted the University’s zero tolerance for compromising environmental health, “we practise green culture in our surroundings. We don’t cross lawns. We encourage health education and human kinetics, having all other contributions towards improving human health.”