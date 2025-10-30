Press Freedom: Kano rejects Wole Soyinka Centre ranking list

Gov Abba Yusuf of Kano State

By Bashir Bello

KANO — Kano State Government has rejected in totality the recent report by the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) listing Kano among the top three states violating press freedom in the country.

The State’s Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Ibrahim Waiya, who kicked against the report, described it as misleading, unfounded and malicious.

Waiya described the report as a mere expression and figment of imagination of some armchair analysts, masquerading under the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism.

According to him, “The attention of the Kano State Government has been drawn to a recent report released by the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) titled ‘Shrinking Freedoms: 2024 Journalism and Civic Space Status Report’, which alleged that Lagos, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and Kano State are among the top three states violating press freedom in Nigeria.

“The Kano State Government, under the leadership of His Excellency, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, categorically and unambiguously rejects this claim in its entirety.

“The report does not in any way reflect the true status of the media freedom practices and civic engagement in Kano State. The report can best be described as a mere expression and figment of imagination of some armchair analysts, masquerading under the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism.

“Kano State remains one of the most open, media-friendly, and journalist-supportive states in the federation. The administration of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has consistently demonstrated a firm commitment to promoting press freedom, professional development and inclusive civic engagement.”

He further said the governor’s friendliness with the media has earned him numerous awards in the media circle.

In his words: “It is on record that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has within his two years in office, received multiple awards as the Most Media-Friendly Governor in Nigeria from no fewer than five reputable print media organizations. These recognitions are a clear reflection of his open-door policy, accessibility, friendliness to the media, respect for journalists and communication professionals, as well as freedom of expression as guaranteed by the nation’s constitutionmIt is therefore in line with this efforts, the Kano State Government is working to replicate the freedom of Information Act, in Kano State, as part of the commitment towards enhancing access to information and ensuring best practices of accountability and transparency.

“In furtherance to the attestation of the media friendliness of the Abba Kabir Yusuf administration, leading media outlets have recognised thus, including: Vanguard Newspaper award Titled ‘Governor of the Year 2024 (Good Governance),’ Blueprint Newspaper named him ‘Governor of the Year 2025,’ Leadership Newspapers honoured him with the ‘Governor of the Year 2024’ award and This Nigeria Newspaper, presented him with the 2024 ‘Courage in Leadership’ Gold Prize for his bold reforms and people-oriented policies. On the continental stage, he received the African Governor of the Year for Good Governance Award, presented by the African Leadership Magazine at a ceremony in Casablanca, Morocco, in February 2025. Likewise, the African Heritage Magazine honoured him with the African Good Governance Award at an event held in Marrakech, Morocco, in April 2025. Independent Newspapers also conferred an award on the Governor, as ‘Education Ambassador’ while New Telegraph Newspapers named him ‘Governor of the Year on Education.’

“In further recognition of his outstanding support for the media, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), at its 70th Anniversary held in June 2025, honoured him with an award as the Most Media-Friendly Governor in Nigeria. This rare distinction underscores the Governor’s national reputation as a leader who values press freedom and encourages journalistic excellence.

“In further demonstration of the government’s openness and respect for civic participation, Kano State hosted the First Civil Society Organizations Conference, organized by the State Government through the Ministry of Information and Internal Affairs. The conference provided a platform for meaningful dialogue between government and civil society organizations on governance, accountability, and citizens engagement.

“The State Government also enjoys a cordial and collaborative relationship with civil society organizations, and are engaged in all Government programmes and activities, particularly through the Ministry of Planning and Budget, Ministry of information and Internal Affairs, Ministry of Health, and other relevant MDAs, working together on developmental programmes and policy formulation, to improving governance and service delivery in the state.

“In continuation of our belief and in the spirit of the principles of civic engagement as a democratic norm, it is worth noting that Kano State stands out as the only state where civil society organizations were freely allowed to organize and conduct their ‘Bad Governance’ protest without intimidation or interference. In a rare show of democratic tolerance, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf personally received the protesters at the Government House, listened to their grievances, and assured them of his administration’s commitment to accountability and good governance. This singular act clearly demonstrates the Governor’s deep respect for citizens’ rights to free expression and peaceful assembly.

“Considering these verifiable facts, it is clear that Kano State cannot, by any credible standard, be classified among states that violate press freedom. On the contrary, the state remains a model of open governance, transparency, and mutual respect between government and the media.

“We therefore call on the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism and similar organizations to ensure professionalism, proper verification and field assessment before releasing reports that could misrepresent states like Kano, who are genuinely promoting and supporting press freedom and civic engagement. Anything, contrary to this, is tantamount to being interpreted as mischievous, malicious and misleading. The Government of Kano State would continue to uphold the principles of free expression, responsible journalism, and open dialogue as pillars of democracy and good governance,” the commissioner stated.