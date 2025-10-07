Presidency deepens grassroots educational support through BAT-STEM initiative

The Presidential Community Engagement Office (South-West) has continued its far-reaching BAT-STEM education initiative, reaching thousands of pupils and teachers across Ondo, Ekiti, and Osun States with essential learning materials and support items.

In Ondo State, pupils of St. James CAC Caring Heart Mega School and Iloro Community Primary School, Akure, received educational support materials aimed at making learning easier and more engaging. The team then moved to Ekiti State, where Methodist Primary School, Ilisa Quarters, St. Andrew’s Primary School, both in Omuo-Ekiti, and Ado Grammar School, Ado-Ekiti, witnessed similar gestures as students received scholarship support, school bags, sandals, exercise books, pens, pencils, and mathematics sets, while teachers have been supported with tools that enhance classroom delivery including whiteboards, markers, and dusters.

In Osun State, the initiative extended its reach to Modakeke High School, Modakeke, and Moremi High School, Ile-Ife, where the vision of Renewed Hope was further strengthened. Students, teachers, and community members participated in an exercise that provided educational materials and empowerment support, reflecting the values of compassion, equity, and opportunity that define the programme.

“This gesture from the government will encourage the students to take their studies more seriously. We are grateful to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for making education a priority,” Mrs. Mary Akinyemi, Principal of Ado Grammar School said.

Beyond the schools, food items were also distributed to families, teachers, and community members, reflecting the administration’s belief that education thrives best in stable and supported communities.

Speaking on the initiative, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (South-West), Moremi Ojudu, reaffirmed the President’s commitment to making education accessible for all.

“The aim of BAT-STEM is to revamp the Omoluabi spirit. President Tinubu is very passionate about young minds and he believes that every child deserves a fair chance, regardless of where they come from. What we are doing through BAT-STEM is ensuring that no child is left behind – that every learner has the tools and encouragement to dream and succeed,” she said. “This is the essence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, transforming lives from the grassroots, one community at a time.”

The BAT-STEM 2.0 initiative, which stands for Scholarship, Training, Education, and Mentorship, continues to advance President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda as it nurtures brighter futures and strengthens the link between government and the people.