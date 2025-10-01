Powell Homes MD hails Dr. Udeh’s elevation to SAN

…Pledges Support for Governor Mbah’s Administration

By Chinedu Adonu

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Enugu State, Dr. Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh, has been applauded for his sterling contributions to the justice sector, which culminated in his recent elevation to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

Recall that in July 2025, 57 legal luminaries were nominated for elevation into Nigeria’s Inner Bar and were officially sworn in on Monday in Abuja by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun.

In a congratulatory message to celebrate Dr. Udeh, the Managing Director of Powell Homes and Shelters Ltd, Architect Chibuikem Onyekachi Emmanuel, described the honour as a reflection of Udeh’s dedication to legal excellence, his passion for Enugu State, and his reform-driven leadership since assuming office in 2023.

He noted that under Dr. Udeh’s leadership, the Enugu State Ministry of Justice has spearheaded significant reforms, including the establishment of community mediation centres, digital handling of court records, and the enactment of modern laws that promote development.

According to him, over 18 bills have been prepared by the ministry, with 15 already passed into law, covering areas such as electricity regulation, land administration, environmental safety, and property rights. He also highlighted the introduction of the Witness Trust Fund, which protects fair trials and strengthens the credibility of the criminal justice process in the state.

Architect Chibuikem further commended Udeh’s academic pedigree and mentorship, noting his scholarly journey from the University of Nottingham to Stellenbosch University, and his work as a public law expert whose influence is felt both locally and internationally. He added that Udeh’s recognition as SAN places him among Nigeria’s most respected legal minds and reinforces Enugu State’s rising prominence in the nation’s justice system.

He also praised Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah for providing the platform that enabled Dr. Udeh to showcase his talents and deepen reforms in the justice sector.

In his words: “I congratulate my big brother and strong confidant, Dr. Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh, SAN, Honourable Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Enugu State, on his elevation to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria. This honour is a testament to his love for God, passion for Enugu State, and pursuit of excellence in the legal profession.”

He reaffirmed the commitment of Powell Homes and Shelters Ltd to supporting the administration of Governor Mbah, describing him as a “world-class leader” whose vision continues to transform the state.