Poor oral hygiene can lead to life-threatening diseases — Expert

Dr Babalola Costano addressing students at the event.

Experts have warned that poor oral hygiene can lead to life threatening diseases.

This was said by a Consultant Family Dentist, Ifako Ijaiye General Hospital, Dr. Babalola Castano, during an oral hygiene sensitisation for school children in Oshodi/Isolo Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The program was organised by a group of professional friends under the aegis of Oshodi Parapo Foundation

According to Dr. Costano, bad oral hygiene can lead to hypertension from bacteria impacting the bloodstream of the patient.

Highlighting the importance of oral hygiene, Castano said the bacteria that appear in the blood near the gums of an unhygienic mouth can move to the rest of the body in a few seconds of entry if not quickly checked.

He tasked the school children to inculcate the habit of taking the hygiene of their mouth with seriousness, adding that an unhygienic mouth can lead to so many other life-threatening diseases in the body.

Speaking on why the Foundation adopted Oral Health Care as their 2025 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project, President of the Foundation, Solomon Edukugho, noted that many people go through silent pains because of dental related issues.

He explained that there are many silent issues that affect the overall health and life of people and if those issues are not pointed out people would be walking in ignorance.

Edukugho recalled how people impressed on the foundation to choose optometry as the 2025 project, but they adopted oral health after he presented his findings from research he did after the death of a closed person because of a dental related issue.

“We considered so many reasons before we adopted Health Talk as our CSR this year. People die because of diseases from the mouth entering the bloodstream directly and when that happens nobody will adduce it to oral health carelessness,” he said.

He went on: “We gathered 120 students in all schools in Oshodi; 60 from primary schools and 60 from secondary schools to represent their schools.

“We plan to also commence intervention for those that need dental related issues in Oshodi because that is where we grew up,” he said.