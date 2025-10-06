Pomp and Ceremony as Prophet Sam Ojo marks FARIM’s 20th Anniversary

By Idowu Bankole

It was an atmosphere of praise, colour, and celebration as the Founder of the Freedom Apostolic Revival International Ministry (FARIM), Prophet Samuel Adebayo Ojo, popularly known as Baba Authority, marked the ministry’s 20th Anniversary in grand style.

The event, which was held under the theme “New Glory”, drew together a large crowd of worshippers, dignitaries, and well-wishers from across Nigeria and beyond, who gathered to celebrate two decades of prophetic ministry and spiritual impact.

The multi-day celebration, held at the FARIM headquarters in Ibadan, Oyo State, featured power-packed revival sessions, thanksgiving services, worship concerts, and prophetic ministrations led by Prophet Sam Ojo and guest ministers. The anniversary, which began on Sunday, September 28, climaxed with a thanksgiving service on Sunday, October 4, 2025, attended by several notable personalities.

Among the distinguished guests were Ondo State Commissioner for Information, representing Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State, ministers, and high-ranking public officials and Prophet Taiwo Ojo, G.O of Mercy Camp.

In his message, Prophet Sam Ojo expressed gratitude to God for sustaining the ministry for 20 years, describing the journey as “a testimony of grace, obedience, and divine faithfulness.” He also thanked his congregation, partners, and spiritual sons and daughters for their unwavering support.

“Twenty years of consistent revival, deliverance, and prophetic fulfilment could only be by the mercy of God. This is not just an anniversary—it’s the beginning of New Glory for FARIM and for everyone connected to this altar,” he declared.

The celebration was marked by energetic praise, soulful worship, and moments of deep reflection. The auditorium was beautifully adorned, while the atmosphere was charged with excitement and gratitude. Choirs, gospel artistes, and dance groups thrilled the congregation with captivating performances, adding to the splendour of the event.

Guests described Prophet Ojo as a man of uncommon prophetic grace whose ministry has touched lives across continents through crusades, humanitarian efforts, and spiritual mentorship.

The FARIM 20th Anniversary has now been widely described as one of the most colourful and spiritually charged Christian gatherings in recent years, reaffirming Prophet Sam Ojo’s place among Nigeria’s most influential revivalists.

What unfolded: Highlights of the Ceremony

Extended multi-day celebration

The anniversary spanned Sunday, September 28 – Sunday, October 4, 2025, under the theme “NEW GLORY.”

It included crossover services, day and night worship, and themed sessions.

Grand worship ambience & large turnout



The visuals from live streams show a packed auditorium or outdoor space, with worshippers engaged, hands lifted, energetic praise and worship, ministers on stage, and large screens broadcasting live proceedings.

The magnitude of attendance and stage production suggest careful planning, lighting, decoration, sound systems, and multiple ministers rotating through services.

Ministerial line-up and prophetic ministrations



Prophet Sam Ojo himself was on the pulpit multiple times during the anniversary.

Other ministers and worship leaders joined in (as implied by the scale of the services).

The program also included crossover sessions (midnight to early morning) to mark transitions into new glory.

Dignitaries, statesmen, spiritual leaders present



In addition to invited political and governmental figures (governors, former governors, ministers, state officials) — which add ceremonial gravitas — there would likely have been church leaders, pastors from allied ministries, and invited guests from across regions.

Symbolism of “New Glory”

The choice of theme, the multi-day format, the elaborate staging and worship underscore the desire to signal a new season, fresh outpouring, elevation, and divine favour over FARIM and its constituency.

Media, broadcast & online presence



The event was broadcast live (via YouTube, Facebook) to reach a wider audience.