Police summon Uwazuruike, MASSOB leader, over proposed Oct. 20 pro-Nnamdi Kanu peaceful protest

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA — The Imo State Police Command has summoned the leader of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, to appear before its Anti-Kidnapping Unit (AKU) over alleged criminal offences.

Uwazuruike was invited to report at the AKU headquarters in Owerri on Monday, October 20, the same day civil society organizations are expected to hold nationwide peaceful protests demanding the release of detained Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

According to the police invitation letter, Uwazuruike is to answer questions regarding alleged criminal invasion, forgery, and wilful damage.

The letter, jointly signed by ASP John Ebute, ASP Eze Jet, and Inspector Alice Zakari, was dated October 16, 2025.

Reacting to the development, MASSOB described the police invitation as a possible attempt to prevent Uwazuruike from participating in the planned peaceful protest.

In a statement issued on Uwazuruike’s behalf by his Director of Information, Mazi Chris Mocha, and made available to newsmen, MASSOB confirmed that the pro-Biafra leader had been directed to report to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit by 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 20.

The statement quoted Uwazuruike as saying in a recent viral video:

“I will be part of any peaceful protest for Nnamdi Kanu’s release. This is not about Kanu alone; it is about our collective dignity as a people.

I have no problem with the police invitation. It is clear the summon was intended to prevent me from joining the planned peaceful protest on October 20. I remain firm, calm, and unshaken.”

MASSOB further noted that Uwazuruike, who has consistently advocated non-violence as the guiding principle of Biafra’s self-determination struggle, said his support for the protest was based on conscience and justice, not confrontation.