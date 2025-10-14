Police retirees protest contributory pension scheme, demand total exit

From L-R: Commissioner of Police, Imo command, Mr Aboki Danjuma addressing members of the Association of Retired Police Officers, Imo chapter during a protest at the police headquarters in Owerri on Tuesday.

Police retirees, under the auspices of the Association of Retired Police Officers, Imo Chapter, staged a protest on Tuesday in Owerri to demand total exit from the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

The protesters who stormed the Police Headquarters in Owerri with various placards were received by the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Aboki Danjuma.

Speaking on behalf of the retirees, the Chairman of the chapter, retired SP Amanze Nwakwue, said that the CPS had caused several deaths among its members.

Nwakwue describes the scheme as “deadly and obnoxious” and therefore demanded the establishment of a Police Pension Board, similar to that of the military.

“This Board should cater for the general wellbeing of all police retirees,” he said.

He also sought a debarment allowance, matching the provision given to their counterparts in the military.

He noted that the Nigeria Police Force operated multiple pension schemes, questioning why AIGs, DIGs and I-Gs exited the CPS, while others from CP rank downwards remained.

“If the CPS is that good, why were the police generals exiting and leaving from the rank of Commissioner of Police downwards in the CPS.

“We want total exit from the deadly and obnoxious contributory pension scheme.

“We want the NPF Pension Limited scrapped,” he said, arguing that it was not registered to operate as a business entity,” he said.

The chairman also demanded that the N758.9 billion bond for pension liabilities be paid directly to individual retirees’ accounts, and not through PFAs.

He urged President Bola Tinubu to sign an executive order for their total exit from the CPS.

According to him, such exit is already observed for the military, NIA, DSS, and National Assembly staff.

Responding, Danjuma encouraged them to be patient and assured them that the I-G, Mr. Olukayode Egbetokun, and the management team were addressing the issues raised.

Describing the retirees as “our fathers and teachers”, he assured them that the I-G was determined to improve the welfare and packages of retirees.

He said that their protest letter would be delivered to the I-G.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of their placards read “retired police officers under the CPS are dying in droves, exit is our stand”, “President Bola Tinubu please come to the aid of police retirees,” and “We the retired Police officers say no to evil killer and obnoxious contributory pension scheme,” among others.

Vanguard News