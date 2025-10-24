Just In: Police re-arrest Sowore on new charges after meeting bail conditions

Omoyele Sowore

The police on Friday re-arrested human rights advocate and #FreeNnamdiKanuNow campaigner, Omoyele Sowore, shortly after appearing before the Kuje Magistrate Court in Abuja.

Sowore, along with Prince Emmanuel Kanu — brother of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu — a former member of Kanu’s legal team, Aloy Ejimakor, and 10 others, had earlier been granted bail after meeting all requirements set by the court.

The court had approved bail of ₦500,000 each, with two sureties residing within the Federal Capital Territory, holding valid identification and providing three years of tax clearance.

However, despite fulfilling the conditions, Sowore was apprehended again by police officers immediately after the court session and taken back to the Kuje Correctional Centre.

He is expected to be arraigned on Monday, October 27, on fresh charges connected to his recent claim that President Bola Tinubu was a criminal.