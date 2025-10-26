Police foil robbery attempt, arrest 2 suspects in Bauchi 

The Police Command in Bauchi State has apprehended two suspected armed robbers found in possession of two locally made guns and a stolen motorcycle in Azare town, Katagum Local Government Area.

Mr Ahmad Wakil, the command’s spokesman, confirmed the incident to newsmen on Sunday in Bauchi.

He said the incident occurred on Saturday at about 5:00 a.m., when police received a distress call from a resident of the Gandum Wambai area in Azare.

“The caller reported that armed individuals had invaded his business premises, GKY Food and Oil Mills, and fled with a motorcycle after threatening the occupants with firearms.

“Acting promptly, operatives from the Azare Divisional Police Headquarters, working alongside local vigilantes, launched a pursuit that led to the arrest of the suspects at Lafiya village along the Lafiya–Gwasame road.

“Items recovered from them include two locally made guns and the stolen Bajaj motorcycle,” Wakil said.

According to the spokesman, the Commissioner of Police (CP), Sani-Omolori Aliyu, commended the officers and vigilance group members for their swift and coordinated response.

“He reaffirmed the command’s commitment to sustaining proactive measures against crime and ensuring the protection of lives and property across the State,” he said

Wakil said investigations were ongoing to determine whether the suspects were linked to a wider criminal network.

He urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity promptly to help the police maintain peace and security.

