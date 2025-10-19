Police did not approach court to stop #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest — FPRO

Benjamin Hundeyin. The Force PRO.

The Nigeria Police Force has denied reports that it approached a court to stop the planned #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest, describing the claims as false and misleading.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, made this clarification in a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Sunday, urging media organizations to be more objective and responsible in their reporting.

Hundeyin stated that at no time did the police seek a court injunction to stop any protest, stressing that peaceful protest remains an inalienable right of Nigerians guaranteed by the constitution.

“Our media houses need to be objective in their reports. At no point did the police approach the court to stop protests. It is an inalienable right of Nigerians,” he said.

He also faulted reports that the alleged case was adjourned to Tuesday, describing such claims as “entirely false and based on a one-sided narration, not investigative journalism.”

“It is sadly obvious the entire report is based on a one-sided narration, not investigative journalism,” Hundeyin added.

The clarification followed a report by an online news outlet (not Vanguard), which claimed that the police had approached a court in Abuja seeking an order to stop the planned #FreeNnamdiKanuNow demonstrations.

The police spokesperson reiterated the commitment of the Force to uphold citizens’ rights while ensuring peace and public order across the country.