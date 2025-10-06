Police detain suspected kidnappers for killing woman in Nasarawa

The police command in Nasarawa State says it has detained suspected kidnappers involved in the abduction and killing of one Miss Favour Francis of Ombi Anzaku community in Lafia Local Government.

SP Ramhan Nansel, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), stated this in a press release to journalists on Monday in Lafia.

He explained that the feat was part of the command’s unrelenting efforts to rid the state of criminal elements and make it safe for everyone to go about their businesses without fear.

He explained that the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) in Ambana village of Lafia arrested two suspects, names withheld, in connection with the attack on Sunday, Oct. 5, about 8:30 p.m. and handed them over to the police.

The police spokesperson explained that the incident occurred on Friday, October 3, at about 10:00 p.m., but was not reported to the police immediately.

“Upon receipt of the suspects, Shettima Jauro-Mohammed, Commissioner of Police in the state, ordered operatives of the command tactical unit to swiftly launch an investigation.

“The investigation by the team led to the further arrest of one suspect in Angwan Nunku, Lafia.

“The suspect later led operatives to the location where their locally made rifle, five live cartridges, and the knife used in stabbing the victim were concealed,” Nansel added.

The PPRO said that during interrogation, two of the suspects confessed to the crime, while efforts were on to apprehend other fleeing members of the gang and ensure justice was served.

He said that the victim was rescued and taken to the Federal University Teaching Hospital, Lafia, but unfortunately died while receiving treatment.

Nansel, on behalf of the commissioner, commended the VGN and the gallant operatives for their prompt action and synergy that led to the arrests.

He called on the residents to continue to provide useful information that would aid in the fight against criminal elements across the state.