Police arrest man for extorting Anambra traders, communities

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested a 62-year-old man, Bernard Odinchefu, for allegedly extorting money from traders and families in Ihiala Local Government Area.

According to the police, the suspect imposed illegal levies on traders in Isseke and Orsumoghu communities, collecting at least N10,000 monthly from each trader. He was also accused of demanding N100,000 and above from families before they could conduct burial ceremonies or related events.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said in a statement that operatives attached to the Rapid Response Squad, Awkuzu, arrested Odinchefu, who is believed to be linked to a wider extortion network.

Ikenga added that the illicit proceeds were allegedly remitted to criminal collaborators, noting that investigations are ongoing.

The Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, assured residents of the command’s commitment to dismantle extortion rackets and other criminal structures in the state.

Meanwhile, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have dissociated themselves from the act, stating that those involved in criminal activities in the South-East are not its members.