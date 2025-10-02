Police arrest Ebonyi cleric over alleged leaked video scandal

By Jeff Agbodo

ABAKALIKI — The Ebonyi State Police Command has arrested Bishop Ndubueze Onyeagoziri Okorie of Champions Cathedral, Mile 50 Abakaliki, over an alleged leaked video involving a minor.

Confirming the arrest, the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Joshua Ukandu, said the cleric is currently in custody and under investigation.

“Yes, the bishop is in our custody. He is under investigation to ascertain the truth of the matter. That’s what I can say for now,” Ukandu said during a telephone interview.

The case has stirred public outrage after images purportedly linked to the incident circulated online last week, sparking condemnation from various quarters.

Bishop Okorie has, however, denied the allegations, insisting that the images were fabricated using artificial intelligence and circulated by individuals seeking to tarnish his reputation.

Meanwhile, the girl allegedly involved claimed in a media interview that the images were taken by the bishop during her stay at his residence since 2021.

Police authorities said investigations are ongoing to establish the facts surrounding the matter.