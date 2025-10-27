POCO Black Friday 2025: Unlock Big Deals and Win a Trip to Europe!

POCO is kicking off this year’s biggest shopping season with deals too good to miss! From October 27th to November 30th, fans across the country can enjoy huge discounts, special gifts, and even a chance to win a dream trip to Europe!

POCO has always represented youth, energy, and innovation — a brand created for those who dare to challenge the ordinary. And this Black Friday, POCO is turning shopping into a full-on celebration — with deals that thrill, prizes that inspire, and experiences that go beyond borders.

POCO: A Ticket Takes You to Europe

This Black Friday, every POCO smartphone purchase could be your golden ticket to Europe! How to participate? Simply purchase any POCO smartphone and scan the code to fill out the form. If you’re shopping online, simply scan the event QR code on the purchase page and fill in your details to register. For those buying offline, just ask your nearest POCO sales representative to help you scan the code and complete your entry — it takes less than a minute!

Imagine walking through the streets of Paris or enjoying the views of Rome — all thanks to your favorite POCO smartphone! Don’t forget to follow @POCONigeria on all major social media platforms for official winner announcements and campaign updates!

Your Favorite POCOs, Now for Less!

POCO is turning up the heat this Black Friday with savings of up to ₦41,100 — and that’s just the beginning!



Whether you’re chasing flagship performance or simply need a reliable everyday device, there’s a POCO made just for you. From the powerhouse POCO X7 Pro to the sleek and practical POCO C85, these offers bring unmatched value and irresistible bonuses.

To make it even better, selected models come with free bags of rice or bottles of cooking oil, adding extra joy to every purchase — because POCO believes great tech should come with real-life rewards!

Deals at a Glance:

POCO X7 Pro – Save ₦40,100, now ₦548,900

POCO C85 – Save up to ₦5,000, now from ₦141,900

POCO C75 – Save ₦10,000, now from ₦139,900

POCO C71 – Save ₦5,000, now from ₦89,900

POCO C61 – Save ₦5,000, now from ₦84,900

Star Devices You Can’t Miss

Whether you’re after a flagship experience or dependable everyday power, POCO’s lineup has something for everyone. Two devices, in particular, are set to steal the spotlight this season — the POCO X7 Pro and the POCO C85.

POCO X7 Pro – Built for performance lovers who demand more, the X7 Pro packs a flagship Dimensity 8400-Ultra chipset, a 1.5K 120Hz CrystalRes AMOLED display, and a 50MP OIS main camera that captures every detail with stunning clarity. With its 6000mAh ultra-large battery and IP68 water and dust resistance, this is a smartphone that never slows down — no matter how fast you move.

POCO C85 – Designed for the young and ambitious, the C85 combines smooth performance, stylish design, and an ultra-large 6.9-inch display powered by a 6000mAh battery. Perfect for streaming, gaming, and all-day multitasking, it’s the ultimate choice for those who want power, style, and value in one device.

Together, these devices represent the true POCO spirit — bold, confident, and built for everyday champions.

Join the Fun Online!

The excitement doesn’t stop at the stores!

POCO is inviting all fans to join the fun online giveaway activities and stand a chance to win even more exclusive prizes.



Follow @POCONigeria on Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, and X take part in interactive challenges and stay updated on all the hottest deals. The more you engage, the better your chances to win — so don’t just shop, be part of the movement!

Get Yours Today

All POCO products are now available nationwide at authorized POCO partners including Finet, Raya, 3C Hub, Slot, and more. For those who prefer to shop online, the devices are also available on Jumia.com, with convenient delivery options across Nigeria.

This Black Friday, POCO invites you to shop smart, win big, and celebrate freedom through technology — because with POCO, every purchase is more than a deal — it’s an experience.