Plateau: 13 killed in renewed attacks on Barkin Ladi communities

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Thirteen persons have been confirmed dead following separate attacks on Rachas village in Heipang District and Rawuru village in Fan District of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The Chairman of the Council, Stephen Pwajok, described the late-night attacks on Tuesday as “unprovoked and deeply regrettable.”

Speaking during the mass burial of the victims at Rachas village, Pwajok condemned the killings and commiserated with the affected families and communities, and assured that the government remains committed to exploring all possible avenues to restore and sustain peace in the area.

The District Head of Heipang, Da Paul Tadi-Tok, decried the persistent attacks on innocent villagers, urged security agencies to act decisively to prevent further occurrences, and called on authorities to restrict herders from grazing in communities where Fulani are not resident, saying such a measure would help reduce friction and prevent infiltration by attackers posing as herders.

The traditional ruler also called for the revitalisation and strengthening of Operation Rainbow, the state-owned community security outfit, to ensure timely response to distress situations in rural areas.

The Security Adviser to Governor Caleb Mutfwang and Coordinator of Operation Rainbow, Brigadier General Gakji Shipi (rtd.), reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to improving community-based security operations, and disclosed that Operation Rainbow is currently undergoing a recruitment process, adding that new personnel would be trained and equipped to support conventional security agencies in tackling the wave of attacks across the State.

Also, the President of the Berom Youth Movement (BYM) condemned the attacks and questioned the recurring justification of alleged cattle rustling as a reason for killing innocent people.

The renewed attacks in Barkin Ladi come amid growing appeals from residents and community leaders for decisive and impartial security intervention to halt the persistent killings in Plateau’s rural communities.