Plateau: 13 killed in renewed attacks on Barkin Ladi communities

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

Thirteen persons have been confirmed dead following separate attacks on Rachas village in Heipang District and Rawuru village in Fan District of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Chairman of the Council, Stephen Pwajok, described the late-night assaults on Tuesday as “unprovoked and deeply regrettable.”

Speaking during the mass burial of the victims at Rachas village, Pwajok condemned the killings, commiserated with the bereaved families, and assured residents that the government remains committed to restoring and sustaining peace in the area.

The District Head of Heipang, Da Paul Tadi-Tok, lamented the persistent attacks on innocent villagers and urged security agencies to act decisively to prevent further bloodshed. He also called on authorities to restrict herders from grazing in communities where Fulani are not resident, noting that such a measure would help reduce friction and curb infiltration by attackers posing as herders.

The traditional ruler further appealed for the revitalisation and strengthening of Operation Rainbow, the state-owned community security outfit, to ensure a swift response to distress situations in rural areas.

The Security Adviser to Governor Caleb Mutfwang and Coordinator of Operation Rainbow, Brigadier General Gakji Shipi (rtd.), reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to enhancing community-based security operations. He disclosed that Operation Rainbow is currently undergoing a recruitment process, with new personnel to be trained and equipped to support conventional security agencies in tackling the wave of attacks across the state.

Also speaking, the President of the Berom Youth Movement (BYM) condemned the killings and rejected recurring claims that cattle rustling was behind the violence, insisting that such excuses cannot justify the killing of innocent villagers.

The renewed attacks in Barkin Ladi come amid growing appeals from residents and community leaders for decisive and impartial security intervention to end the cycle of violence in Plateau’s rural communities.