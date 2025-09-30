Pirates ambush copyright officers while seizing pirated books in Ogun market

By Prisca Sam-Duru

SAGAMU, OGUN STATE – An anti-piracy operation by the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) turned violent on Thursday, September 25, 2025, when enforcement officers and their security backup from the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were ambushed at Sabo Market, Sagamu, Ogun State, Nigeria.

The NCC confirmed that the team was attacked shortly after successfully identifying and seizing pirated books found in an unmarked shop within the market premises.

In a statement signed by the Commission’s, Director of Public Affairs Ijeoma Egbunike, the NCC Management strongly condemned the “violent and unprovoked attack,” vowing swift legal action against those responsible. The Commission also stressed that, beyond general criminal charges, attackers face specific penalties under intellectual property law.

“In addition to other offences, it is also an offence under the Copyright Act to obstruct, hinder, assault, or impede a Copyright Officer in the lawful performance of his duties. The Commission is working with relevant authorities and market executives to identify and ensure the perpetrators are brought to book,” it stated, while commending the officers of both agencies for their “restraint” and “gallantry.”

The NCC affirmed its resolute commitment to its mission, stating the attack would not derail its renewed campaign against piracy. The agency highlighted the strategic importance of its work, noting the federal government is currently prioritising the creative and copyright-based industries for wealth creation and national development.

The operation underscores the Commission’s mandate to guarantee that Nigerian creators enjoy the full financial benefits of their intellectual labour.

The NCC concluded by calling on all stakeholders—including market executives, community leaders, and school proprietors—to join forces in the fight against piracy, describing it as a collective effort to build a better Nigeria.