PINL’s pipeline securitization and economic benefits

By Martin White- Ufuah

Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Ltd (PINL) is contributing to Nigeria’s economic gains by significantly reducing oil theft and vandalism, leading to increased crude oil production and revenue.

Through advanced technology, community engagement, and diligent management of the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP), PINL ensures a more secure and reliable flow of oil, attracting investment and supporting national energy goals.

PINL’s efforts in securing pipelines have led to a substantial reduction in oil theft and vandalism, which historically caused massive revenue losses for Nigeria.

By ensuring the steady flow of crude oil through protected pipelines, PINL contributes directly to increased production levels, with the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) confirming a rise in output above 1.8 million barrels per day.

Nigeria’s oil production has surpassed its OPEC quota for the first time in over a decade, averaging 1.71 million barrels per day for three consecutive months and set to continue the trend for a fourth.

This surge is attributed to government efforts through PINL tight security in the Niger Delta to reduce oil theft, government’s investment in new upstream projects, and the reactivation of dormant oil fields.

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) launched the “Project One Million Barrels Initiative” to boost production by streamlining regulatory approvals and improving operational efficiencies.

Nigeria’s oil theft has been reduced to a 16-year low of about 9,600 barrels per day, according to the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) report from September 2025.

This reduction, a significant achievement for the nation’s oil and gas sector, represents a dramatic decrease from the high-loss years and was confirmed by NNPC CEO Bayo Ojulari.

The improvement is attributed to enhanced security measures and the work of security agencies and private firms involved in pipeline security, with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) celebrating the positive results.

Nigeria met its 2025 oil revenue target in August due to improved security in the Niger Delta and sustained peace, which enabled increased oil production and profitability, a feat the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) attributed in part to the efforts of pipeline surveillance contractors like Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL).

PINL’s operations, along with those of security agencies, helped ensure greater pipeline availability and reduced theft, leading to steady production and a significant milestone for the nation’s oil and gas sector.

This also has an impact on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) crossing 130,000 points for the first time. The ASI first crossed 130,000 points on July 17, 2025, driven by a broad rally in the market, including strong performance in the banking, insurance, and oil and gas sectors, as well as increased investor confidence.

While Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited might have been a contributing factor, the milestone was a result of a wider market rally rather than a single company’s actions.

Recently, MTN Nigeria achieved a record valuation of ₦10 trillion on August 1, 2025, making it the most valuable company on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

The improved security in the Niger Delta and the sustained peace has also improved Investor confidence which is naturally fueled by strong financial results, including a robust first half of 2025, increased data consumption, and strategic investments in fintech and network expansion.

The country has also experienced drop in food prices or inflation to 20.12% in August 2025. According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the 1.76% drop in Nigeria’s headline inflation to 20.12% in August 2025 was mainly due to a stable exchange rate and declining food prices, particularly staples like rice and maize, ahead of the harvest season.

Other gains in the economy is the drop in petrol retail prices to N841 per litre in Lagos and the South West and N851 per litre in Abuja by Dangote Refinery.

The Nigerian Naira also recently strengthened to ₦1,497 per US Dollar, reaching a five-month high. Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for Friday, September 19, 2025, showed the Naira at ₦1,487.8962 against the US Dollar. The official closing rate on Thursday, September 18, 2025, was ₦1,490.00. On Monday, September 15, 2025, the rate was ₦1,497.4655.

Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves have surged, reaching $41 billion as of August 19, 2025, and further increasing to $41.9 billion by September 17, 2025. This marks the highest level in almost four years, since late 2021.

Nigeria’s trade surplus increased by 44.3% in Q2 2025, reaching ₦7.46 trillion, up from ₦5.17 trillion in Q1. Total trade stood at ₦38.03 trillion in Q2 2025, a 20% increase year-on-year and a 5.6% rise quarter-on-quarter.

Total exports in Q2 2025 were ₦22.75 trillion, up 10.5% quarter-on-quarter, while imports were ₦15.28 trillion. Crude oil exports accounted for ₦11.97 trillion, making up 52.6% of total exports in Q2. Non-crude oil exports contributed ₦10.78 trillion, approximately 47.4% of exports.

Securing Nigeria’s hydrocarbon assets and guaranteeing the free flow of crude oil can indeed impact other sectors and promote economic buoyancy by boosting foreign exchange, generating government revenue, creating jobs, and stimulating investment in related industries, although it requires effective management to avoid over-dependence on the oil sector and address environmental concerns.

A stable and consistent flow of crude oil exports directly translates to increased foreign currency for the country, enhancing its financial reserves and purchasing power in the international market.

The oil and gas sector is a primary source of government revenue in Nigeria. Securing these assets and ensuring free flow allows the government to collect more revenue, which can then be used to fund infrastructure development, social programs, and other critical sectors.

While the oil sector itself might not generate vast numbers of jobs, securing the assets and ensuring production stability can create employment opportunities in exploration, production, transportation, and related support services, fostering a more skilled workforce.

A more secure and predictable oil supply can attract both local and foreign investment into other sectors of the economy. This can lead to diversification as revenue from oil is reinvested into agriculture, manufacturing, and services.