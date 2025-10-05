Phoenix by Pitstop takes flight with dazzling unveiling

It was all excitement at the Pitstop Village in Ikoyi, Lagos State, on Friday, as faces glittered with smiles and the atmosphere buzzed with joy while attendees gathered to celebrate the unveiling of Phoenix by Pitstop.

By 5 pm, charmingly dressed guests had begun arriving for the event, which started at 7 pm and stretched into the late hours of the night.

Anchored by multi-talented artiste, Darey Art Alade, attendees were treated to exquisite cuisines and refreshing drinks.

When it was time to speak, a delighted Aminadab Allen Adegboro, founder of PitStop Lagos, thanked everyone who has contributed to the community’s growth, promising that more would follow.

The smiling Adegboro said: “We want to thank everyone who embraced us and stood by us from the very beginning, especially during COVID when we had to shut down. What you see here today, PitStop Village, is not just an expansion; it is a transformation. We dreamt of building and creating, and here it is.”

Also speaking to People Plus during the event, General Manager of PitStop Village, Jamal Bendghoughi, said: “We are trying to create something unique in Lagos. We have built an amazing place that includes a café, resort, gym and more. What we’ve built is for the community. We want people to discover the food we have created, French fusion with an African touch in terms of spices, but prepared using French techniques.”

On her part, Ngozi Madueke-Dozie said: “It is amazing to see how Pitstop has grown. It has moved beyond a fitness group to being able to put together an amazing restaurant with great food and French fusion. I don’t think there is anything like this space in Lagos. I am overwhelmed by what they have done here.”

Meanwhile, Darey Art Alade told People Plus that what makes the facility stand out is “the build, the finish, the quality of the materials used in constructing this place, the fabric of the furniture and the lighting, all of which add to the ambience you experience when you come here. People can be entertained with good food and music, and this is where memories are made.”