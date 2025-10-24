PFN at 40: Church leaders prophesy a new, prosperous Nigeria, call for reformation

Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria

By Olayinka Latona

In a gathering that blended solemn reflection with prophetic declarations, the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) yesterday celebrated its 40th anniversary with church leaders declaring the dawn of a “new, prosperous, and godly nation” rising from Nigeria’s present socio-economic challenges.

Held at the Redemption City of God under the theme “PFN: Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow,” the anniversary brought together leading voices in Nigeria’s Pentecostal movement to reflect on the fellowship’s journey and chart a course for the future.

PFN National President, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, traced the fellowship’s evolution from a modest coalition in Lagos to a nationwide and global body with presence in every local government area of the country. However, the celebration took a somber turn as Bishop Oke announced the passing of one of PFN’s founding fathers, Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai, whose 1985 crusade was instrumental in the fellowship’s formation.

Delivering the keynote message, Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church called on the Nigerian church to move beyond revival and miracles to champion national transformation through wisdom and strategic leadership.

“We have celebrated power; now it’s time to celebrate wisdom,” Bishop Oyedepo said. “The church must reign in knowledge, governance, and innovation. Nigeria will not remain as it is — a new, prosperous, and godly nation is emerging.”

In a stirring address titled “A Letter to the Church in Nigeria,” Apostle Joshua Selman, founder of Eternity Network International (Koinonia Global), commended the Nigerian church for its global influence but warned against internal weaknesses that could undermine its impact.

He identified seven threats to the church’s credibility — immorality, materialism, manipulative practices, pride, gossip, unhealthy rivalry, and doctrinal imbalance — urging ministers to embrace humility and unity. “We cannot love Jesus so much that we begin to destroy one another as proof of that love,” he cautioned.

Apostle Selman also called for greater attention to the emotional well-being of pastors, noting that “not every problem is solved by prayer and fasting; sometimes professional help is needed.” He proposed the creation of a restoration framework for fallen ministers and a doctrinal council to preserve sound teaching in Nigeria’s Pentecostal community.

The anniversary featured tributes to PFN’s founding fathers, recognition of emerging leaders, and renewed commitments to national reformation and spiritual renewal.

In its closing resolutions, the PFN reaffirmed its mission as a unifying body and moral compass for Nigeria, pledging to continue working toward a just, prosperous, and godly nation.