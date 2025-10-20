PFN @40: Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria marks 40 Years, calls for return to spiritual roots

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Abuja Chapter (PFN-FCT), has celebrated its 40th anniversary with a special award service held at the RCCG City of David Auditorium in Utako, Abuja. The event, themed around reflection, renewal, and honor, featured a keynote address by the 10th Chairman of the PFN FCT Chapter, Apostle Israel W. Abam.

In his address, Apostle Abam expressed gratitude to God for the fellowship’s journey and the grace that has sustained it over four decades. He said the anniversary provided an opportunity to appreciate the founding fathers whose spiritual fervor helped shape Nigeria’s Pentecostal movement and fostered an atmosphere for the gospel to thrive nationwide.

Apostle Abam urged members to reflect on PFN’s transformative role in redefining Nigeria’s moral and cultural standards. He lamented that the departure from these values has contributed to widespread corruption and moral decline, calling for a rekindling of the “Pentecostal Fire” that once characterized Nigeria through genuine miracles, signs, and wonders, free from manipulations.

He also announced the William Okoye House Project, an initiative to build an administrative, spiritual, and leadership hub for PFN in the FCT. The project, named after the first PFN FCT Chairman and founding father, Rev. William Okoye, aims to preserve the fellowship’s legacy and strengthen its institutional foundation.

Paying tribute to the late founding father, Papa Uma Ukpai, Abam described his passing as an irreplaceable loss to the Christian community. He reaffirmed PFN’s commitment to peace and social justice, urging members to express their rights against injustice lawfully and without violence.

The event featured the presentation of awards to distinguished members and leaders in recognition of their service to the fellowship, God, and humanity. Apostle Abam concluded with prayers for divine blessings and safe journeys for all attendees.

The celebration underscored PFN’s renewed commitment to its founding spiritual principles and its vision of fostering revival and righteousness across Nigeria.