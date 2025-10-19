Peter Obi hails Onitsha monarch, celebrates 2025 Ofala Festival

ONITSHA, ANAMBRA STATE — The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Mr. Peter Obi, on Sunday joined dignitaries and residents of Onitsha to celebrate the 2025 Ofala Festival of His Majesty, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe (Agbogidi), the Obi of Onitsha.

In a statement posted on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Obi described the Ofala Festival as one of Nigeria’s most cherished cultural celebrations, symbolizing unity, thanksgiving, and the enduring heritage of the Onitsha people.

“The Ofala Festival remains one of our most cherished cultural celebrations, and I have had the privilege of attending it often since my secondary school days at Christ the King College, Onitsha,” Obi said.

He noted that the annual event serves as a unifying platform where the people of Onitsha come together to honour their revered monarch and celebrate their collective progress.

“It was truly heartwarming to behold the vibrant display of tradition that has stood the test of time and continues to define the identity of our people,” he added.

Commending Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe for his exemplary leadership and commitment to cultural preservation, Obi described the monarch’s reign as one that has continued to inspire peace, unity, and progress in the ancient kingdom.

“I deeply commend His Majesty, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, for his exemplary leadership, wisdom, and commitment to preserving our traditions. His reign continues to inspire a sense of unity and progress among the people,” Obi said.

He prayed for the monarch’s long life, good health, and continued wisdom, while wishing all sons and daughters of Onitsha—both at home and in the diaspora—a joyous celebration.

“May the Almighty continue to bless him with long life, wisdom, and good health, and may the land of Onitsha continue to flourish in peace, prosperity, and joy. Happy Ofala Festival to all sons and daughters of Onitsha. May our culture and unity continue to thrive,” Obi concluded.