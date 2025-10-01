PENGASSAN suspends strike

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has suspended its industrial action following the intervention of the Federal Government in the dispute between the union and the Dangote Group.

PENGASSAN President, Festus Osifo, announced the decision at a press briefing, stating that an emergency meeting of the union’s National Executive Council (NEC) resolved to put the strike on hold. According to him, the move was taken to allow for the implementation of agreements reached during negotiations and as a mark of respect for the Federal Government’s efforts in resolving the standoff.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi, confirmed in a statement that the Dangote Group has agreed to unionisation and will reabsorb the affected refinery workers into other companies within the Group without any loss of pay. He further assured that no worker will be victimised for their role in the dispute.

The Federal Government’s mediation team included the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu; Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha; DG DSS, Adeola Ajayi; and DG NIA, Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed.

PENGASSAN described the resolution as a significant step towards restoring industrial harmony in the oil and gas sector.

Osifo, however, warned that PENGASSAN would resume the industrial action without notice if Dangote Refinery fails to honour the agreement.