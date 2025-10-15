PDP’s NWC postpones 103rd NEC meeting

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — Fresh uncertainty has gripped Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as its National Working Committee, NWC, abruptly postponed the 103rd National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting earlier scheduled for today.

The decision was taken by the National Working Committee, NWC, at an emergency meeting, in exercise of its powers under Section 29 (2)(b) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).

In a statement by National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on Monday night, the party said the postponement was approved by the NWC, adding that a new date would be communicated to members in due course.

“Distinguished members of the National Executive Committee, NEC, may recall that the 103rd NEC meeting was earlier scheduled to hold on Wednesday, 15th October, 2025.

“However, in view of recent developments within the party, the National Working Committee, NWC, exercising its powers under Section 29 (2)(b) of the Constitution of the Peoples Democratic Party (as amended in 2017), at its emergency meeting held on Monday, October 13, 2025, approved the postponement of the 103rd NEC meeting,” Ologunagba added.

He stated further that a new date for the meeting would be communicated to members in due course, urging NEC members to take note of the development and act accordingly.

“All NEC members are kindly requested to take note of this development and be guided accordingly,” he said.

The postponement comes at a time of heightened internal consultations and political realignments within the opposition party, signalling possible strategic moves by the leadership ahead of key national decisions.

Though no reason was explicitly stated for the postponement, party insiders suggest that the NWC might be buying time to address sensitive internal issues before convening the NEC, traditionally the party’s highest decision-making body between conventions.