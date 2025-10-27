PDP suspends aspirants’ screening as uncertainty looms over Ibadan convention

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has suspended the screening of aspirants ahead of its 2025 Elective National Convention, earlier scheduled for Tuesday, October 28, citing unforeseen circumstances.

The decision, coming less than a month before the much-anticipated convention, has sparked concern among party members and observers about possible internal challenges and the potential impact on the party’s preparations.

In a statement signed by Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, Chairman of the National Convention Organising Committee (NCOC) and Governor of Adamawa State, the committee said a new date for the screening would be announced soon.

“The National Convention Organising Committee (NCOC) of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has put on hold the screening of aspirants for the 2025 Elective National Convention, earlier scheduled for Tuesday, October 28, 2025, due to unforeseen circumstances,” the statement read.

The committee expressed regret over the postponement and appealed for understanding among aspirants and party members while efforts continue to address the issues that prompted the delay.

“A new date will be communicated once fixed. The NCOC regrets any inconveniences caused by the postponement. All aspirants and members of our party should note the foregoing and be guided accordingly,” it added.

Fintiri assured that the committee remains focused on ensuring a transparent and credible process leading to the convention.

“The NCOC remains committed to delivering a credible, hitch-free 2025 Elective National Convention on Saturday, 15th to Sunday, 16th November, 2025, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital,” he said.

The PDP’s 2025 Elective National Convention, slated for Ibadan, is expected to attract top party leaders, governors, and key stakeholders from across the country as the opposition party prepares to reorganize its national leadership ahead of the next general elections.