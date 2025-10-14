PDP lawmakers want judges cautioned over interference in party affairs  

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caucus in the House of Representatives has called on the National Judicial Council (NJC) to caution judges used by desperate politicians to derail Nigeria’s democratic process.

The caucus made the call in a statement signed by the leader of the caucus, Rep. Fred Agbedi (PDP-Bayelsa), in Abuja.

Agbedi expressed concern over the alleged judicial interference in the internal affairs of political parties, saying that it poses a grave threat to the country’s democratic stability.

He said that the call became necessary following a recent ruling by a Federal High Court in Abuja which declined to grant an interim injunction seeking to stop the PDP from holding its scheduled meetings and national convention.

He added that the court went ahead to make orders which negate the benefits of his ruling refusing the interim injunction.

“The court, which refused to grant a request for a restraining order to stop the forthcoming PDP convention, went ahead to declare that any action taken by the party in preparation for its national convention during the pendency of the suit shall be null and void.

“We are deeply concerned that in spite of repeated Supreme Court pronouncements against judicial interference in the internal affairs of political parties, some judges continue to make themselves available as instruments in the hands of desperate politicians seeking to subvert democracy and impose a one-party system on Africa’s largest democracy.

“These pronouncements clearly provide an enabler for those who do not want the PDP national convention to hold so that the main opposition political party in Nigeria will not be able to present candidates in the presidential and other elections in 2027.

“They, therefore, urged the National Judicial Council (NJC) to act decisively to prevent any abuse of the judicial process that could undermine multi-party democracy in Nigeria.

“The survival of our democracy depends on the independence, integrity and impartiality of the judiciary,” he said.

The lawmaker said that the NJC must ensure that no court becomes a willing tool for the subversion of the will of the people or the destabilisation of political institutions. (NAN)