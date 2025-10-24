PCN refutes bias claims in Lagos pharmacy approvals

… Reaffirms transparency, due process in operations

By Chioma Obinna

The Pharmacy Council of Nigeria, PCN, has dismissed recent claims suggesting irregularities or favoritism in the approval of new pharmacy premises in Lagos State, insisting that all regulatory activities are carried out in line with due process and established guidelines.

The Council said the reports, which alleged that some applicants were being treated unfairly in the facility supervision and location approval process, were unfounded and misleading.

It maintained that every application is assessed strictly on merit and in accordance with Standard Operating Procedures, SOPs, applicable nationwide.

Reacting to the reports in a chat with Vanguard, the Head of Enforcement, Dr. Suleiman Chiroma, and the Lagos State Zonal Director, Dr. Taiwo Filusi, said the Council’s operations follow uniform regulatory procedures from Lagos to Benin, Calabar, and other parts of the country.

“Our operations follow laid-down procedures that are consistent nationwide. Decisions are made strictly on merit and regulatory compliance,” Chiroma said.

He explained that all facility and location approvals undergo multiple layers of evaluation, including documentation review, committee assessment, and field inspection, before any decision is finalised.

Filusi reaffirmed the Council’s commitment to professionalism, fairness, and transparency, stressing that its primary mandate is to ensure that pharmacy outlets meet required standards to protect public health and strengthen the integrity of pharmaceutical practice.

“The PCN does not operate on sentiment or personal interest. We ensure that all applicants are treated equally and that our regulatory standards are maintained without compromise,” he said.

Both officials noted that the Council’s leadership and workforce reflect Nigeria’s diversity and that its processes are designed to ensure objectivity at every stage.

They encouraged practitioners to use official communication channels for clarification or redress rather than rely on unverified reports, adding that the Council remains open to engagement with all stakeholders as part of ongoing efforts to improve transparency and efficiency.

“The PCN remains open to engagement with all stakeholders to strengthen the pharmacy value chain and maintain public confidence in our systems,” Dr. Filusi added.

Meanwhile, stakeholders in the pharmaceutical sector have called for continued collaboration between regulators and practitioners to enhance compliance, improve transparency, and ensure safe access to medicines across the country.

The Pharmacy Council of Nigeria, formerly known as the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria, is the statutory body responsible for regulating and controlling the practice of pharmacy in all its aspects, including premises registration, licensing, and enforcement of professional standards.