PCC celebrates 50 years, says it has resolved Over 1.2m cases

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Public Complaints Commission (PCC), Nigeria’s foremost Ombudsman institution, has announced that it has handled 1,802,267 complaints in its 50 years of existence, successfully resolving 1,279,489 cases, while 522,778 remain under active review.

The Commission said its interventions have led to policy reforms, the removal of unjust regulations, and improved public service delivery across the country.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday to mark the Commission’s 50th anniversary, the Chief Commissioner, Hon. Bashir Abubakar, described the milestone as a celebration of five decades of service to Nigerians through the promotion of justice, accountability, and fairness in governance.

“Today is not just a milestone for the Commission but a celebration of the resilience and trust of Nigerians who have relied on us over the past five decades,” he said.

Established on October 16, 1975, through Decree No. 31, following the recommendations of the Chief Jerome Udoji–led Public Service Review Panel, the PCC was created to rebuild public confidence in governance after the civil war and address administrative inefficiency and corruption.

The decree, now preserved under Section 315(5b) of the 1999 Constitution and the PCC Act (CAP P37, Laws of the Federation 2004), empowers the Commission to investigate complaints against federal, state, and local government agencies, statutory corporations, and private companies registered under the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA).

Abubakar noted that while the Ombudsman concept originated in Sweden in 1713, its principles of impartiality and justice are deeply rooted in African traditional systems.

“Long before the formal creation of the Ombudsman, our traditional leaders—Emirs, Obas, and Igwes—served as mediators, resolving disputes with fairness and accessibility. The PCC has modernized that heritage within Nigeria’s democratic system,” he said.

The Chief Commissioner said the PCC provides Nigerians with a free, non-adversarial platform to seek redress against administrative injustice, helping to reduce conflicts and strengthen public trust in governance.

He cited United Nations Resolution 75/186, adopted in December 2020, which recognizes Ombudsman institutions as vital to human rights promotion, accountability, and conflict prevention, and urges governments to adequately support them.

“Our work has fostered stability, minimized conflicts, and reinforced the rule of law. The PCC remains a beacon of hope for millions of Nigerians seeking justice,” Abubakar said.

Abubakar acknowledged that despite its achievements, the Commission faces funding and capacity constraints affecting logistics, staff training, and operational efficiency.

“Under my leadership, we are repositioning the PCC for the next 50 years by restructuring our systems, adopting modern technology, and strengthening partnerships to ensure swift and efficient justice delivery,” he added.

As part of activities marking the golden jubilee, the Commission will host a national commemoration event on October 21, 2025, in Abuja, themed “Effective Ombudsman Institution: Catalyst for Good Governance.”

The event will feature President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, among other dignitaries and stakeholders.

Two key panel discussions will focus on: “Ombudsman Mission Under Democratic Governance” “Alternative Dispute Resolution: Panacea for Sustainable Peace and Development.”

Abubakar expressed appreciation to Nigeria’s past and present leaders for sustaining the institution, paying tribute to its pioneer Chief Commissioner, Ambassador Maitama Sule, and his successors, including Hon. Abimbola Ayo-Yusuf.

He commended PCC staff, the Nigerian Police, Judiciary, and development partners for their collaboration, while thanking the media for promoting transparency and public awareness.

“To the Nigerian people, we reaffirm our commitment to serve you diligently. The PCC is your institution—use it. Your complaints can drive reform and strengthen our democracy,” Abubakar urged.

He expressed optimism that the National Assembly’s ongoing review of the PCC Act and increased funding will further enhance the Commission’s effectiveness.

“Together, we will build a stronger Ombudsman that continues to champion justice, accountability, and good governance for all,” he declared.