Passenger arrested for stealing N290,000 on Ibom Air flight

By Nnasom David

A mild drama unfolded aboard an Ibom Air flight from Uyo to Abuja on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, when a passenger was arrested for allegedly stealing ¦ 290,000 from a foreign traveller moments before takeoff.

The incident occurred around 7:00 a.m., shortly after boarding was completed. Eyewitnesses said the foreign passenger raised an alarm after discovering that the cash he had kept in his bag, stored in the overhead compartment, was missing.

Cabin crew immediately launched an investigation, during which another passenger reportedly claimed to have seen the suspect tampering with the victim’s bag. When confronted, the suspect denied any involvement.

The foreigner insisted that ¦ 290,000 had disappeared from his bag, prompting a search of the suspect’s hand luggage. Nothing was found at first, but tension grew when another passenger suggested a body search.

Witnesses said the suspect became visibly nervous, leading to a more thorough search that uncovered the missing money hidden in his socks and under his seat. Airport security was promptly alerted, and the suspect was escorted off the aircraft and handed over to airport authorities for further investigation.The incident sparked reactions of shock and disappointment among passengers. The flight later departed for Abuja after the situation was resolved.As of press time, Ibom Air had yet to issue an official statementon the incident.