Passenger arrested for alleged theft of N290,000 on Ibom Air flight

By Nnasom David

A mild drama occurred aboard an Ibom Air flight from Uyo to Abuja on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, when a passenger was apprehended for allegedly stealing ₦290,000 from a foreign traveller shortly before takeoff.

The incident reportedly happened around 7:00 a.m., after boarding had been completed. Eyewitnesses said the foreign passenger raised an alarm upon discovering that cash kept in his bag in the overhead luggage compartment was missing.

Cabin crew members quickly intervened to investigate, while another passenger told them he had earlier seen the suspect handling the foreigner’s bag. The suspect, however, denied any involvement.

A search of the suspect’s hand luggage yielded nothing, but tension rose when some passengers suggested a body search. Witnesses said the suspect became visibly uneasy, prompting further checks during which the missing cash was allegedly found hidden in his socks and under his seat.

Airport security officials were immediately notified, and the suspect was escorted off the aircraft and handed over to aviation authorities for investigation.

The incident caused a brief delay but the flight later departed for Abuja after normalcy was restored.

As of press time, Ibom Air had not issued an official statement on the matter.