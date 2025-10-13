PAREF hails Komolafe’s appointment as interim chairman of AFRIPERF

The Pan-African Regulatory Excellence Forum (PAREF) has applauded the appointment of Gbenga Komolafe, Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), as the interim chairman of the newly established African Petroleum Regulators Forum (AFRIPERF).

PAREF described the appointment as a “fitting recognition of Nigeria’s reform leadership in the oil and gas sector,” noting that it highlights Africa’s confidence in Nigeria’s regulatory direction and commitment to transparency.

In a statement signed on Monday by its Executive Director, Dr. Aisha Njoroge, PAREF said Komolafe’s emergence at the helm of AFRIPERF “reflects Africa’s growing confidence in Nigeria’s regulatory reforms and its capacity to drive a new era of collaboration across the continent’s petroleum industry.”

AFRIPERF was inaugurated during the Africa Oil Week in Accra, Ghana, on September 18, 2025, with participation from petroleum regulators of 16 African countries. Eight of them — including Nigeria, Ghana, Gambia, Madagascar, Sudan, Guinea, Togo, and Somalia — have already signed the forum’s charter.

The platform seeks to harmonise oil and gas laws, standards, and compliance systems across Africa to enhance cross-border investment and strengthen Africa’s collective position in the global energy market.

According to PAREF, Komolafe’s appointment “is a significant step for Africa’s energy governance,” adding that “it validates Nigeria’s post-PIA reforms and offers a rare opportunity to convert the rhetoric of regional cooperation into measurable outcomes.”

Dr. Njoroge urged the new forum to prioritise harmonisation of gas measurement standards, emissions regulations, digital compliance systems, and transparent reporting frameworks. “The success of AFRIPERF will not depend on how many countries join, but on the quality of what it delivers. The continent cannot afford another bureaucratic platform,” she stated.

She warned against political interference and dominance by larger nations, saying, “Regulatory convergence should not become regulatory domination. Smaller or less-resourced countries must not be sidelined. Every member must have an equal voice in decision-making.”

PAREF further called for a transparent funding model to ensure AFRIPERF’s independence. “While partnerships with development institutions may help, Africa’s regulatory destiny must be defined by African priorities, not external agendas,” the statement read.

Commending Komolafe’s leadership at NUPRC, Njoroge said his focus on data transparency, digital licensing, and host community engagement “makes him uniquely qualified to lead the continent’s regulatory convergence effort.” She added that his appointment offers Africa “a chance to build a truly harmonised petroleum framework that supports energy transition, economic diversification, and shared prosperity.”

