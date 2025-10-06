Pandemonium as fire guts Rivers secretariat

By Daniel Abia, P/Harcourt

The Rivers State secretariat was on Monday gutted by fire, which caused severe panic among civil servants and other members of the public.

The Head of Rivers State Civil Service, Dr Mrs Inyingi Brown, however, said that there were no casualties at the fire incident that occurred at the State Secretariat Complex.

Speaking to newsmenat the location of the incidence, the ground floor of Podium Block, the Head of Service reiterated that, on notice of the fire, the State Fire Service and other agencies were promptly called to contain the inferno.

“We were informed that there was a fire incident at the right wing, ground floor of Podium Block.

and we immediately made calls to the Rivers State Fire Service, and they responded promptly.

We also called other partners of the state, such as the Renaissance, Federal Fire Service and the military, who promptly sent their fire trucks. It’s a combined effort, and as we speak, you can see that the fire has been contained.

“We thank God, and we thank His Excellency Sir Siminalayi Fubara for being proactive in rehabilitating the fire service before this time. If not for his investment in the Fire Service, this situation would have been worse,” she stressed.

She noted that no life was lost, although the state medical services are on the ground to curtail any form of emergency.

Brown maintained that preliminary reports for cause of the fire may have been as a result of electrical faults.

“We urge all civil servants to take responsibility in safety. Put off our sockets and our lights. Not just putting off the sockets, but unplugging to ensure

there is no residual charge because these buildings are heritage buildings and

we don’t want anything to happen to them,” she stressed.

She further assured that Governor Fubara is working on measures to refurbish the buildings, which will be made known soon.