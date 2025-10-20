Over 40,000 children in Makurdi vaccinated against Measles-Rubella in two days

…766 children in Yelewata IDP camp immunised

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Over 46, 842 children between the ages of nine months and 14 years have been vaccinated against Measles-Rubella in Makurdi Local Government Area, LGA, within two days of the ongoing 10 days Integrated Immunization Campaign which commence on October 18.

The Makurdi Local Government Immunisation Officer, LIO, Andrew Tartenger who made the disclosure in his office said the exercise would last till October 27 while two days had been set aside for mop up.

He stated that within the said two days over 47,305 children from zero to 59 months also received Novel Oral Polio Vaccine Type 2, Nopv2.

He explained that the Local Government received 228,980 Measles-Rubella vaccines which were “accordingly distributed to the 11 Concil Wards.”

The LIO who lauded the turnout of parents and caregivers to ensure that their children were vaccinated said the mobilisation and sensitisation done ahead of the exercise contributed in no small measure to the success being recorded so far.

“The vaccines have been accepted by caregivers and parents and the turnout is so encouraging. It is an indication that our target will be met and even surpassed,” he said.

Meanwhile at the Makurdi Ultra Modern International Market, which serves as shelter for Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs from Yelewata, Guma LGA, over 766 Children were reportedly vaccinated in the first three days of the exercise.

According to the Supervisor of the Fixed Post at the camp, Benedicta Aboh “We started Saturday and we immunised 250 children. On Sunday we recorded 251 and today Monday we recorded 264. I must say that the turnout is quite impressive and you can see that there is steady progress in the turnout and there is no resistance.”

Meanwhile the Ward Focal Person, at the Ankpa/Wadata Ward, Grace Ande disclosed the the exercise which is integrated and being driven by the Measles-Rubella vaccination was also recording massive turnout particularly in the Wadata area of Makurdi town where resistance used to be an issue in the past.

According to her, “we have not recorded any resistance in this campaign because of the strategy we adopted. Mobilisation started far before the exercise commenced. And we made sure that religious leaders led the mobilisation particularly in the Mosques to ensure that everyone knows about the importance of the vaccines to the health of our children.

“And I can assure you that we have enough vaccines to take us through the 10 days and the two days of mop up. Our projected target in this Ward is 40,911 and we are optimistic we will beat the target.

“We have already started moving from school to school even as we go to worship places to ensure that our children are reached no matter where they are.

“I only appeal and advise the people to bring out their children for immunisation. This is the first time we are taking Rubella vaccine in Benue and the benefits are enormous.”

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary of Benue State Primary Health Care Board, Mrs. Grace Wende who spoke through the State Immunisation Officer, SIO, Innocent Adega explained that the programme was an Integrated Immunisation Campaign, “so other Routine Immunisations, RI, are also being administered on children.”

She stated that the exercise was going on smoothly without hitches stressing that a total of 1,110 fixed teams and 1,274 sweep teams (house-to-house) were distributed across the 23 LGAs for the exercise to ensure effective courage of the entire state.”

He stated that that 2.7 million doses of Measles-Rubella vaccines and 2.3 million doses of OPV were received for the exercise in the state.

Meanwhile, a mother, Mrs. Hadisa Adamu who was seen at the Wadata Primary Healthcare Centre, PHC, to have her baby immunised lauded the United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, the Federal Government and other partners for making it possible for children to receive the Measles-Rubella vaccine.

“We were told the dangers of Rubella including having a child with health challenges. That is why we are making sure that our children that are within the specified age bracket are brought out for vacciantion. We thank UNICEF, the Federal Government and others who made this possible and available for us in the state.”