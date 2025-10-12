Over 3,000 security personnel, partners join police cybercrime awareness campaign

…UNODC, NIMC, Immigration, Others Laud NPF-NCCC’s Leadership in Cybersecurity Education

By: Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja — In a major push to strengthen Nigeria’s digital resilience and public awareness on cyber threats, the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre (NPF–NCCC) at the weekend held a nationwide Cybercrime Awareness Campaign in Abuja, attracting over 3,000 participants drawn from security agencies, government institutions, schools, private organizations, and digital platforms.

The event, tagged “Stay Smart, Stay Safe Online,” marked a significant milestone in the Police Force’s efforts to promote secure digital practices and protect Nigerians from online fraud, identity theft, and other cyber-related crimes.

Declaring the event open, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, who was represented by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), DIG Sadiq Abubakar, reaffirmed the Force’s unwavering commitment to ensuring a safer digital space for all Nigerians.

He noted that cyber threats have evolved into major security and economic challenges, emphasizing the need for proactive education, collaboration, and public participation in combating cybercrime.

In his welcome remarks, the Director of the NPF–NCCC, CP Uche Ifeanyi Henry, thanked partners and stakeholders for their sustained support, describing the fight against cybercrime as a “collective national responsibility.”

“Today’s digital era demands that all Nigerians are not just users but also guardians of their own cybersecurity,” Henry said. “This campaign is part of our mandate to make citizens more aware and resilient to online threats. We will continue to scale up cyber education, strengthen reporting mechanisms, and enhance our enforcement capacity.”

The campaign featured an awareness walk, distribution of sensitization materials, and a musical fiesta that energized participants while reinforcing the importance of safe online behavior in an engaging way.

In his goodwill message, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Country Representative in Nigeria, Dr. Cheikh Toure, hailed the initiative as a model of proactive national response to cyber threats.

He said: “In today’s interconnected world, cybersecurity is not merely a technical issue; it is a matter of national security, economic stability, and human rights. Cybercrime undermines trust, exploits vulnerabilities, and disproportionately affects the most vulnerable in our society. UNODC remains a proud partner in supporting Nigeria to strengthen legal frameworks, enhance investigative capacities, and promote international cooperation.”

Also speaking, the Director-General of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Mr. Abisoye Coker-Odusote, represented by Mr. Lanre Yusuf, praised the NPF-NCCC for its sustained efforts in safeguarding Nigeria’s cyberspace.

“At the heart of every secure digital ecosystem lies trusted identity,” Coker-Odusote said. “That is where the synergy between cybersecurity and national identity becomes indispensable. Addressing cyber threats requires advanced technology, effective regulation, and a shared culture of vigilance and responsibility.”

In a related message, the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mrs. Kemi Nanna Nandap, represented by CIS MM Maradun, commended the NPF-NCCC for fostering inter-agency collaboration and public awareness in cybersecurity.

She noted that “effective collaboration in cybersecurity requires deliberate sharing of information, resources, and expertise among agencies to achieve common goals.”

The Police said the event reaffirms its strategic vision of ensuring a digitally secure nation, where citizens are empowered to recognize and report cyber threats, thereby contributing to a more resilient and trustworthy digital Nigeria.